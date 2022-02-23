U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.09
    -36.08 (-1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.24
    +1.14 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.90
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1305
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,368.65
    -926.85 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.72
    -10.65 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BKLLF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000. The Company accepted subscriptions for 13,199,999 units at a price of $0.07 per unit, for gross proceeds of $923,999.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days.

The Company paid $31,200 in cash and issued 445,714 warrants on the same terms as noted above to a qualified finder. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until June 24, 2022.

Proceeds will be used for working capital and to fund future investments.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu
Investor Relations
Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Codebase Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690156/Codebase-Ventures-Inc-Announces-First-Closing-of-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Cratering Today

    What happened Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) are down by a hefty 80.3% as of 2:22 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon. The drugmaker's stock is plunging today in response to its lead product candidate, KSI-301, failing to meet the primary endpoint of a combined phase 2/3 trial as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • FuboTV Tops Wall Street Estimates For Q4, Passing 1M Subscribers, But Shares Slip On Outlook For “Softer” Q1

    FuboTV exceeded Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, with revenue more than doubling from the year-ago period to $231.1 million and net losses coming in at 57 cents a share. The losses widened from 39 cents in the 2020 quarter. The streaming pay-TV outlet reached 1.1 million subscribers in the period ending December 31, […]

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • FuboTV stock drops after earnings on mixed outlook

    Shares of fuboTV Inc. were off 1% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the streaming company delivered revenue ahead of what it had been expecting when it delivered preliminary results a month earlier but also issued a mixed outlook.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.