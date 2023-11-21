Codelco to Spend Extra $720 Million Overhauling Key Copper Mine
(Bloomberg) -- Codelco plans to spend an additional $720 million overhauling one of its key copper mines as the world’s biggest supplier of the metal strives to bring late and over-budget projects on stream and arrest a slump in production.
The Chilean state-owned miner is seeking environmental approval for a series of adjustments and complementary works in a project to convert the Chuquicamata open pit into an underground mine, according to a document posted on the regulator’s website. The outlay won’t increase the mine’s capacity or useful life.
Under new Chief Executive Officer Ruben Alvarado, Codelco is battling to return production to pre-pandemic levels of about 1.7 millions tons a year by the end of the decade from around 1.3 million tons this year, the lowest levels in a quarter century.
The producer has embarked on a $40 billion overhaul of its aging mines, with Alvarado shaking up management in a bid to bring projects on stream. Codelco is playing catchup after decades of underinvestment.
The output declines are putting Codelco in a three-way battle for the title of the world’s largest copper miner. Freeport McMoRan Inc. briefly took the top spot from Codelco last year, and BHP Group is also challenging for the mantle after buying OZ Minerals Ltd.
