U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.99
    -10.88 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,909.19
    -88.78 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,253.39
    -64.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.77
    -9.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.59
    +2.33 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.30
    +12.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0970
    +0.0310 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4530
    +0.2730 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,137.36
    -951.95 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.86
    -6.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Codenotary launches a full-stack monitoring solution for Kubernetes and VMware environments

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Codenotary, the company behind the immutable immudb open source database and a software supply chain security service built on top of it, today announced that it is also adding a full-stack Kubernetes and VMware vSphere monitoring service for operations and DevOps teams on top of that. Basically, while the company's previous offering -- Codenotary Cloud -- focused on securing the software supply chain, it is now extending its service into monitoring production systems with the launch of Immutable Metrics & Logs.

Given that, at its core, Codenotary features a novel database system, it makes sense for the company to expand into other areas where it can use that to bring additional value.

Image Credits: Codenotary

The company argues that its new service allows users to monitor their full stack from the application down to the virtual machine or Kubernetes container and the networking and storage infrastructure. The company argues that its solution will be able to give enterprises a single tool to monitor Kubernetes deployments and the virtualized infrastructure, managed by tools like VMware vSphere, that they often sit on top of, all without having to resort to using multiple tools.

"Our technology delivers the fastest deploy-to-value ratio," said Codenotary co-founder and CTO Dennis Zimmer. "With Codenotary Immutable Metrics & Logs, customers see near instant results from their deployments, whether in the cloud or on-premises. Additionally, we provide the only technology that stores logs and configuration changes that are fully verifiable and auditable, making regulatory and license compliance pain free."

There are obviously other monitoring solutions on the market, but Codenotary would likely argue that its immutable database can give it a leg up against the competition, especially when it comes to audits and license compliance.

In January, Codenotary announced it had raised a $12.5 million Series B round, which brought its total funding to date to $18 million.

Codenotary raises $12.5M Series B to secure software supply chains

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Alwaleed will now back Elon Musk's Twitter bid and retain stake after completion

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who previously dismissed Elon Musk's bid for Twitter , now is planning to keep his 35 million share stake in the company after the merger,

  • China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.Most Read from BloombergChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Tr

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    This week has been a tough one for stocks, but it's been especially tough for specialty biotech Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of Thursday night they had fallen almost 27% week to date. Clovis published those results Wednesday morning and while they couldn't be called disastrous, they weren't what shareholders were yearning for.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • DigitalOcean Doubles Down on Its Frugal Strategy to Win Customers

    Cloud computing provider DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is built for developers and small businesses. This focus on smaller customers means that DigitalOcean can't spend too heavily on customer acquisition. A direct sales force makes sense if you're selling enterprise customers on long-term contracts worth many thousands of dollars annually.

  • AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.

  • Why Shares of Bloom Energy Are Crashing Today

    The fuel cell maker reported a company record for revenue; hydrogen investors don't seem to care.

  • DraftKings reports mixed earnings, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses first quarter earnings for DraftKings.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw a stark sell-off in Thursday's daily trading session. The Federal Reserve held its second meeting of the year yesterday and announced a 50 basis-point increase for interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that 75 basis-point increases were not being actively considered, but the mere mention of such a move seems to have helped trigger a surge in bearish market sentiment.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The internet-software services company's share price is now down 72% from the peak it hit last November.

  • Meet the little known Vanguard fund that’s crushing it—even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Red Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund is up a stellar 9.5% so far this year, even though stocks and bonds have both tanked.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Buffett.

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) were trading 23.4% lower as of 11:51 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced its first-quarter results following the market close on Thursday. This result was in line with Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Dropped 20.7% in April

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) sank 20.7% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The robotic surgery company and maker of the Da Vinci surgical system reported its first-quarter earnings, which caused its stock to drop. Revenue was up 15% to $1.49 billion, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.13 for the period.

  • Where Will CrowdStrike Be in 3 Years?

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public on June 12, 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company priced its IPO at $34 a share, and its stock started trading at $63.50. Between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2022 (which ended in January), CrowdStrike's number of subscription customers jumped from 2,516 to 16,325, which boosted its annual revenue from $250 million to $1.45 billion.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • Why Endo International Stock Is Cratering Today

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock was cratering on Friday, with shares falling 31.6% as of 11:49 a.m. ET. This result was in line with the consensus estimate. Endo posted adjusted earnings in the first quarter of $155.9 million, or $0.66 per share.

  • 3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Neal Stephenson coined the term "metaverse" in his novel Snow Crash three decades ago, but it reemerged as a hot buzzword over the past year as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital asset platforms blended together and blurred the barriers between the physical and digital worlds. Today I'll review three promising metaverse stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) -- and explain why they could still be compelling investments in this challenging environment for higher-growth tech stocks.

  • This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors Another $2 Billion in 2022

    ConocoPhillips' (NYSE: COP) strategy of not hedging any oil and gas production is paying huge dividends this year. As a result, its cash flow is surging. The company is returning the bulk of that growing windfall to shareholders.