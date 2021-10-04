Codere Online Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Total net gaming revenue was €21.0 mm, an increase of 43% versus €14.7 mm in Q2 2020.





Mexico and Spain net gaming revenue was €6.4 mm and €12.6 mm, respectively, an increase of 108% and 23% versus €3.1mm and €10.3 mm in Q2 2020.





Total net gaming revenue outlook for 2021 of between €81 mm and €86 mm.





Company expects the business combination will be consummated in Q4 2021.



MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online1 (which upon consummation of the business combination expects to apply to list its ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq under the symbols “CDRO” and “ CDROW,” respectively, the “Company”) has released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In June 2021, Codere Online entered into a definitive business combination agreement with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: DDMX, “DD3”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, that upon consummation will result in Codere Online becoming a public company.

Below are the main financial and operating metrics of the period.

Quarter YTD (6M ended June 30th) Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Var. % 2020 2021 Var. % Net Gaming Revenue (EUR mm) Spain 10.3 12.6 23 % 21.5 25.6 19 % Mexico 3.1 6.4 108 % 7.6 12.8 69 % Colombia 0.5 1.4 181 % 0.9 2.2 134 % Other 0.8 0.6 (29 %) 1.3 1.0 (25 %) Total 14.7 21.0 43 % 31.4 41.7 33 % Average Active Players (000s) Spain 16.4 32.1 96 % 24.0 34.2 42 % Mexico 5.9 15.6 163 % 10.1 17.1 68 % Colombia 5.2 18.4 253 % 6.7 15.6 131 % Other 0.1 0.7 n.a. 0.2 0.6 174 % Total 27.6 66.7 142 % 41.1 67.4 64 %

Moshe Edree, Managing Director3 of Codere Online, stated, “Our second quarter results reflect the strong revenue trends in Spain and substantial growth achieved across Latin America, with a 43% year-on-year increase in our total net gaming revenue. This performance was driven by a 142% increase in average active players in the second quarter.”

1 Codere Online refers to, collectively, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A., Servicios de Juego Online, S.A.U. and their respective subsidiaries which will form part of the group whose parent will be Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. upon consummation of the business combination with DD3.

2 Active defined as having placed a real money bet (i.e. excludes free bets) in the period.

3 Currently provides services to Codere Online as a non-employee independent contractor.

Story continues

Mr. Edree continued: “Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, we started to face the expected regulatory headwinds in the Spanish market that have limited our (and all online gaming operators) ability to offer player bonuses and other marketing activities (advertising and sponsorships). Nonetheless, the Company has adapted to this new environment and generated substantial revenue growth. In Mexico, our second largest market, we more than doubled our net gaming revenues in Q2 2021, partially due to the impact from Covid on sporting events in Q2 2020, but also on the back of our differentiated omnichannel offering to our customers. Additionally, since we migrated our Mexican online platform in early March, our systems are better prepared to manage the higher customer volume and will offer customers a better, more reliable, user experience.”

Mr. Edree stated further: “We continue to expand our footprint across Latin America and are eager to deploy our comprehensive marketing strategy once the business combination with DD3 is completed. As part of this marketing strategy, we have already strengthened our presence in Latin America through alliances with key football teams in the region, like Rayados in Mexico and River Plate in Argentina, with whom we signed sponsorship agreements in July.”

Oscar Iglesias, Chief Financial Officer1, stated “we are excited about the continued growth of Codere Online and look forward to building on that momentum as a publicly traded company. The consummation of the business combination will happen a few months later than what we were expecting when we announced the deal, and we now expect that this will happen in Q4 2021. Our updated outlook for full year 2021 is net gaming revenue of between €81 mm and €86 mm.2”

Reconciliation between Accounting Revenue and Net Gaming Revenue

Quarter YTD (6M ended June 30th) EUR mm Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Var. % 2020 2021 Var. % Accounting Revenue 13.8 20.1 46 % 29.9 40.0 34 % (+) Accounting Adjustments(3) 0.9 0.9 (1 %) 1.5 1.7 15 % Net Gaming Revenue 14.7 21.0 43 % 31.4 41.7 33 %

1 Upon consummation of the business combination; currently serves as the Head of Corporate Development for Codere Group.

2 Equivalent to between $97 mm and $103 mm. US dollar amounts calculated based on actual / estimated (as per internal forecasts as at September 16, 2021) average monthly euro/US dollar exchange rates. See “Note on Projections” below for important information on the limitations and assumptions underlying these projections.

3 Accounting adjustments primarily reflect differences in recognition of revenue related to certain partner and affiliate agreements in place in Colombia and our ‘.com’ business, along with VAT impact from entry fees in Mexico.

About Codere Online

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

About Codere Group

Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

Note on Rounding. Due to decimal rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals and subtotals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Note on Projections. In connection with the proposed business combination, a registration statement on Form F-4 has been filed by Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For further information on the limitations and assumptions underlying these projections, please refer to such Form F-4 and to Amendment No. 1 to the registration statement on Form F-4 that is expected to be filed by Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

