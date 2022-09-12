CODERLAND maintains sustained growth of its professional talent base in Latin America in 2022

MADRID, Spain and PANAMA CITY, Panama, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CODERLAND, the digital transformation and development subsidiary of DOMINION, a Spanish company listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange (DOM.MC), continued its sustained expansion in Latin America, where it has added 77 people to its workforce through 2022, reaching a total of 200 employees.



"The soul of CODERLAND is its employees. Thanks to them, we have built this great technological family. There are now more than 200 of us. The growth prospects for developers and technology experts by 2023 represent an increase in talent available to our clients of more than 50 percent," said Jorge Rubia Antúnez, CEO and founder of CODERLAND.

The sustained increase in CODERLAND’s headcount in Latin America through 2022 represents a strong commitment to developing digital transformation solutions for organizations throughout the region, as well as in markets such as Europe and North America.

The Panama City-based company is committed to teleworking as a sustainable form of development and aligned with a plan that seeks to attract the best professionals in the sector.

"It is essential that the people who work with us feel understood and valued. We have initiated a talent retention plan within CODERLAND that involves remote work to reconcile personal and professional life, high remuneration in USD, co-living and co-working spaces in Latin America and Spain, and ad-hoc training for each of them. For us, every member of the CODERLAND family and their well-being are essential,” said Rubia Antúnez.

CODERLAND is a multi-technology company. CODERLAND is currently hiring QA specialists, back-end, full-stack, and database administrators among many other positions. CODERLAND offers around 40 new vacancies every week with very heterogeneous profiles, but with a common requirement for all: talent, dedication, and commitment to our clients and the company.

The positions are 100 percent remote, with the possibility to work from Latin America and Europe.

For more information about the job opportunities offered by CODERLAND:

http://coderland.com/carrer/vacancies?locale=es

About CODERLAND

CODERLAND is the meeting point where the best specialists in digital transformation in Latin America and projects with the greatest potential for impact come together.

CODERLAND is a Panamanian company, whose main shareholder is DOMINION (BME:DOM), an integrated services and projects company with presence in more than 35 countries, more than 1,000 clients and a team of more than 10,000 people worldwide.

DOMINION has an annual turnover of more than €1 billion and has been listed on the Spanish market since April 2016.

