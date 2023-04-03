Coders And Developers Beware: ChatGPT4 Can Make New Fully-Coded Applications

Early reviews of ChatGPT-4, released by OpenAI on March 14, outline its astonishing ability to produce a wide range of intelligent and contextually relevant responses.

These impressive capabilities and other new inputs open a new realm of use cases for the chatbot. One of the most exciting and impactful is ChatGPT-4’s ability to create new applications with functioning code.

Building Workable Applications In Multiple Programming Languages

ChatGPT-4’s ability to create code and applications is not a happy accident. OpenAI employs computer programmers to build training data for artificial intelligence (AI). They also use natural language to explain the code, which is essential for the AI engine to understand and build applications that work. ChatGPT-4 is also proficient at debugging code. And its ability to engage in dialogue with people makes it more user-friendly than other technical debuggers.

ChatGPT-4 can build websites. Users can input various parameters via text to create simple sites and also can map out a site on paper, which the chatbot deciphers and uses to create a site.

People are using ChatGPT-4 to create discord bots, AI-powered tools that automate Discord server tasks. It makes the process accessible for nondevelopers and experienced pros to build entirely new working bots without knowing how to code.

A number of Twitter users proved ChatGPT-4’s coding abilities by asking it to create classic video games like Pong or Tetris. They showed the chatbot can build entire working games in minutes, as it produced in-browser games without the user possessing knowledge of JavaScript. The power and speed of the chatbot will transform the gaming industry, as developers can at some point move coding and other tedious tasks to AI-generating tools and focus more on creativity and innovation.

Some users highlighted ChatGPT’s ability to create chrome extensions to perform an array of tasks. Others showcased how it can build matchmaking tools as the chatbot uses profile data and stated preferences to find a good match and can use image recognition tools to further filter possible partners.

Multiple Improvements Expand ChatGPT-4’s Power

OpenAI’s site highlights the strength of ChatGPT-4. It details the visual input capabilities of the chatbot, as it can now recognize images and provide details and classify those images. For example, the OpenAI site shows an image of milk, eggs and flour with the prompt, “What can I make with these ingredients?” The results detail a list of things a user could make with the identified ingredients, including waffles, a frittata and multiple other options. This multimodality improves on ChatGPT-3, which could only decipher text inputs.

The company also notes the chatbot is more creative and collaborative than the prior iteration. It can create advanced writing tasks and content such as screenplays or songs and adapt to a user’s preferred writing style over time. ChatGPT-4 can also handle longer-form content of more than 25,000 words, so users can build longer stories, short novels and research documents.

Compared to ChatGPT-3, the new version is better at passing tests. OpenAI states it can pass the U.S. bar legal exam within the 90th percentile and scored 700 out of 800 — 110 points higher than ChatGPT-3 — on the math portion of the SAT test.

OpenAI shares ChatGPT-4’s text input capability compared to prior versions to highlight its progression and openly discuss limitations. As the company’s service grows in power, so do concerns about regulation and potential unintended consequences that warrant consideration.

