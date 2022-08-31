U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.56
    +2.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,761.92
    -28.95 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,913.31
    +30.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.43
    +0.84 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.58
    -1.06 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.50
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    -0.26 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0033
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0150 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6780
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,267.46
    +245.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.40
    -4.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.20
    -51.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

CodeSee's latest product helps organizations visualize their code base

Ron Miller
·2 min read

As code bases grow ever larger, it becomes increasingly difficult for anyone to understand how the work they are doing fits in with the big picture, where the service dependencies are and how the code flows. CodeSee, an early stage startup, wants to provide developers and teams with the ability to see the big picture view of the code, a kind of Google Maps for code, and today it released its first commercial product, CodeSee Enterprise.

The product builds on the open source project the startup released last year called OSS Port. The initial product was designed to help visualize code in open source projects, and company co-founder and CEO Shanea Leven reports the community around the open source project has grown to more than 10,000 members. Starting with an open source project and building a strong community is a good base on which to build a commercial company.

While the community version will remain free for open source projects and private repos with up to three collaborators, the new enterprise product builds on that initial offering, providing larger groups of developers and enterprises with the kinds of features they need.

“Our enterprise product builds on the community version by providing an unlimited number of users for our code automation feature. Plus, it enables developers to visualize service boundaries, which is something that we're incredibly excited about,” Leven told TechCrunch. In fact, she said that it was one of the feature requests they heard about most in the soft beta of the commercial product. Companies were hungry for a way to visualize how the the various micro services in a code base interact.

CodeSee Service map
CodeSee Service map

CodeSee Service Map Image Credits: CodeSee

“Using CodeSee, we can tell you where services are being consumed in the code, which is a huge visibility problem when it comes to service oriented architecture and micro services. [Developers] have no idea how these services are talking to one another, where they're located in the code or how they're being consumed. And we can show that now,” she said.

She said the idea is that some of the people using OSS Port for side projects will want to bring the tool to their day jobs inside organizations, and the goal is to provide a consistent experience. “We want to ensure that developers using OSS Port, who work at [larger] companies have access to the same tools in a corporate code base that they would for the open source repos,” she said.

In addition to providing a visual overview of the code base and the service dependencies visualization, CodeSee can also help enforce governance rules around interacting with the code and also enables companies who require it to keep the map on private servers.

The company was founded in 2019 and has raised $10 million dollars, including a $7 million secondary seed in January. CodeSee Enterprise is available starting today.

Recommended Stories

  • Ticketmaster taps the Flow blockchain to let event organizers issue NFTs tied to tickets

    Ticketmaster will now let event organizers issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens) tied to tickets on Flow, a blockchain operated by a16z-backed Dapper Labs. The Live Nation subsidiary said that event organizers can make these NFTs available before, during, or after the event and even enable special experiences like loyalty rewards or celebrity meet-and-greets — or simply offer memorabilia in an NFT format. The Flow blockchain is known for enabling web3 experiences related to fantasy sports and gaming, such as NBA Top Shot.

  • AMD Has Nothing New for Gamers On a Budget

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs in late 2020, there were good reasons why the company had nothing to offer below $299. The semiconductor industry was hamstrung by component shortages, so it made sense for AMD to focus on higher-end products. There are still pockets of shortages across the semiconductor industry, but the great semiconductor shortage is quickly coming to an end.

  • T-Mobile Makes a Bold Claim About AT&T, Verizon

    AT&T , T-Mobile and Verizon are the main players in the mobile world, and lately T-Mobile has been leaning hard on entertainment in order to attract the attention of new customers. What Is T-Mobile's Latest Move? T-Mobile has introduced a discount for seniors as part of its ongoing Carrier Callout Program.

  • When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • Amazon, Google slam Microsoft's cloud computing changes

    Amazon and Alphabet unit Google criticised Microsoft's cloud computing changes on Tuesday, saying they limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. The U.S. software giant on Monday announced amended licensing deals and other changes that will take effect on Oct. 1 and which they say will make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Amazon, Google, Alibaba and Microsoft's own cloud services will be excluded from the deals.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Viasat, Clearfield and Aviat Networks

    Viasat, Clearfield and Aviat Networks are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Chipmakers: AMD Releases a New Weapon Against Intel

    The firm wants to reign in video games and challenge Intel's power in PCs with a new line of processors.

  • Apple October event: iPads, Macs and everything we expect to be announced after the iPhone 14 and Watch

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing four iPhone 14s and three Apple Watches. Here is everything that’s expected for that October event. The iPad is usually the star of Apple’s October events, and there is nothing to suggest that won’t be happening this time around.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch for in a Prospering Networking Industry

    The Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, EXTR and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment, robust demand for network security and growing prominence of smart networking.

  • Apple May Add Satellite Connection to iPhones, Analyst Says

    Conflicts and natural disasters will make emergency calls and texting via satellite a must-have feature, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with TF International.

  • Amazon's secret rug outlet has styles for every room in your house for over 70% off

    Bring the entire room together for less with one of these super stylish rugs.

  • Cyber expert on Twitter whistleblower: 'If allegations are true,' accounts at-risk

    Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko recently came out alleging that the company had misled regulators. These allegations could potentially point to risks for Twitter users' account, says cyber threat expert Tony Anscombe.

  • These 3 Startups Could Soon Become Household Names And You Can Invest In Them Now

    While startups can appear to be extremely risky investments, they are often known to generate the highest returns. Imagine how much your portfolio’s value would be had you invested in Amazon in 1995 when it was just an online bookseller. Some of the most promising startups today are: Gryphon Online Safety Inc. Cyber security is one of the fastest-growing subsectors in technology as hacking and cyber attacks have become rampant in recent years. Gryphon’s products are deemed as the future of intel

  • LG's OLED Flex is a flat panel and a curved display in one

    You can manually adjust the display, which has 20 levels of curvature to to choose from.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Add Unmute Shortcut Feature to Google Meet

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is unveiling a shortcut feature in Google Meet to allow users to unmute themselves by pressing the space bar.

  • The Morning After: France's plans for an EV lease program

    Facebook now supports NFTs, France is working on an EV lease program for €100 per month, Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset.

  • Safety Concern? - This ADT- Uber Partnership Enables Professional Monitoring For Riders & Drivers

    ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) has partnered with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to integrate ADT mobile safety solutions into the Uber app for riders and drivers. Uber users in the U.S. can now get live help, through phone or text, from ADT professional monitoring agents. The Safe by ADT platform integrates with app-based service providers to help protect gig economy workers and patrons, providing them with access to emergency services. Also Read: Uber Stock Could Nearly Double As Pandemic Recovery Co

  • The cloud computing giants are vying to protect their fat profits

    Amazon, Google and Microsoft are all offering higher-end, stickier services

  • As Pinduoduo Soars, These Are the Key Price Levels to Watch

    Shanghai-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo is surging Monday as traders react favorably to their latest sales and earnings numbers. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, we can see some unusual clues.

  • What to Expect From the UK’s Royal Mint NFT Collection

    The country's former finance minister Rishi Sunak asked the maker of British coins in April to develop a range of NFTs that represents the country's commitment to a "forward-looking approach."