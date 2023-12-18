Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rockets 41% But Many Are Still Ignoring The Company

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 41% gain in the last month alone. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 43% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, Codexis may still be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.7x, considering almost half of all companies in the Life Sciences industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.9x and even P/S higher than 7x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Codexis' Recent Performance Look Like?

Codexis has been struggling lately as its revenue has declined faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the revenue slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Codexis' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 44%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 11% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.0% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 4.8% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Codexis' P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Codexis' P/S?

Despite Codexis' share price climbing recently, its P/S still lags most other companies. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

To us, it seems Codexis currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Codexis (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

