Codiak BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming BTIG and Wedbush PacGrow Investor Conferences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc.
2 min read
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

On Monday, August 9, Codiak management will be taking part in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022, with a fireside chat for attendees and the Company will be hosting one-on-one meetings virtually.

On Tuesday, August 10, at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference 2022, Codiak’s Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion entitled “For Your IOnly – Progress, Challenges in Immuno-Oncology,” from 2:20 - 3:20 pm ET and the Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings virtually. A webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. The archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx® Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, infectious disease and rare disease. For more information, please visit www.codiakbio.com.

Investor Contact:
Christopher Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-949-4220
E: investor@codiakbio.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient PR
media@codiakbio.com


