Coding Bootcamp Market to grow by USD 772.04 mn |41% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 41% of the growth will originate from North America for the coding Bootcamp market. The US and Canada are the key markets for coding Bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student enrollment along with the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps will facilitate the coding Bootcamp market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio has been monitoring the coding Bootcamp market is set to grow by USD 772.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 16.88%.

Attractive Opportunities in Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the coding Bootcamp market - Download a Free Sample Report

Coding Bootcamp Market: Low cost of boot camps to drive growth
The increase in student enrollments is one of the major factors driving the coding Bootcamp market size. Increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding boot camps influence the number of students enrolling in boot camps globally. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding boot camps increased adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourages student enrollments. Coding boot camps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA, and slow growth in the Americas, which further influences the demand for coding Bootcamp vendors.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Increase in formal education may impede the market growth
The major factor hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. The non-acceptance of Bootcamp qualified students by the employers in the majority of the emerging regions are further catering to the growth of the formal education sector, thereby suppressing the emergence of coding boot camps in these regions. In addition, the unfamiliarity of boot camps among students is further hindering the growth of boot camps and fueling the growth of formal education-providing institutes. Thus, formal education is the biggest substitute for the growth of the global coding Bootcamp market.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Coding Bootcamp Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coding boot camp market by End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The major contribution to the global coding Bootcamp market is made by individual learners compared with institutional learners, as more individuals enroll in coding boot camps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges between $5,000 to $20,000, which is less when compared with the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way in which learners can obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Edtech Market -The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

Education Apps Market -The education apps market share is expected to increase by USD 70.55 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49%.Download a free sample now!

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 772.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., and Udacity Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-bootcamp-market-to-grow-by-usd-772-04-mn-41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17000-technavio-reports-301460334.html

SOURCE Technavio

