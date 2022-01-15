Coding Bootcamp Market to grow by USD 772.04 mn |41% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 41% of the growth will originate from North America for the coding Bootcamp market. The US and Canada are the key markets for coding Bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student enrollment along with the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps will facilitate the coding Bootcamp market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio has been monitoring the coding Bootcamp market is set to grow by USD 772.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 16.88%.

Attractive Opportunities in Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coding Bootcamp Market: Low cost of boot camps to drive growth

The increase in student enrollments is one of the major factors driving the coding Bootcamp market size. Increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding boot camps influence the number of students enrolling in boot camps globally. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding boot camps increased adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourages student enrollments. Coding boot camps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA, and slow growth in the Americas, which further influences the demand for coding Bootcamp vendors.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Increase in formal education may impede the market growth

The major factor hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. The non-acceptance of Bootcamp qualified students by the employers in the majority of the emerging regions are further catering to the growth of the formal education sector, thereby suppressing the emergence of coding boot camps in these regions. In addition, the unfamiliarity of boot camps among students is further hindering the growth of boot camps and fueling the growth of formal education-providing institutes. Thus, formal education is the biggest substitute for the growth of the global coding Bootcamp market.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coding boot camp market by End-user (Individual learners and Institutional learners) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The major contribution to the global coding Bootcamp market is made by individual learners compared with institutional learners, as more individuals enroll in coding boot camps. Another major factor catering to the growth of the market is the cost-effective nature of coding boot camps. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges between $5,000 to $20,000, which is less when compared with the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides a cost-effective way in which learners can obtain programming skills without shelling out premium prices and get a high Return on Investment (ROI).

