Coding Bootcamp Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coding boot camp market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The latest report on the coding boot camp market 2021-2025, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 772.04 million, at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 4Geeks Academy LLC(US), Barcelona Code School(Spain), Dataquest Labs Inc.(US), Galvanize Inc.(US), General Assembly Space Inc. (US)are among some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The low cost of boot camps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increase in formal education might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coding Bootcamp Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coding boot camp market report covers the following areas:

  • Coding Bootcamp Market Size

  • Coding Bootcamp Market Trends

  • Coding Bootcamp Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in student enrollments as one of the prime reasons driving the Coding Bootcamp Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coding boot camp market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coding boot camp market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coding boot camp market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the coding Bootcamp market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Mode of delivery

  • Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Language

  • Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • .NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 4Geeks Academy LLC

  • Barcelona Code School

  • Dataquest Labs Inc.

  • Galvanize Inc.

  • General Assembly Space Inc.

  • Hash Map Labs Inc.

  • Ironhack Inc.

  • Makers Academy

  • Thinkful Inc.

  • Udacity Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/coding-bootcamp-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-bootcamp-market--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts-17000-technavio-reports-301348951.html

SOURCE Technavio

