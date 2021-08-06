Coding Bootcamp Market | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coding boot camp market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary industry. The latest report on the coding boot camp market 2021-2025, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 772.04 million, at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 4Geeks Academy LLC(US), Barcelona Code School(Spain), Dataquest Labs Inc.(US), Galvanize Inc.(US), General Assembly Space Inc. (US)are among some of the major market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The low cost of boot camps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increase in formal education might hamper market growth.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Coding Bootcamp Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

