Coding Bootcamp Market: Segmentation by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), mode of delivery (full-time boot camps and part-time bootcamps), language (Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coding Bootcamp market is segmented into three categories based on end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), mode of delivery (full-time boot camps and part-time bootcamps), language (Java, Python, .NET, Ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 772.04 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%.

Technavio categorizes the global coding Bootcamp market as a part of the global education market within the global consumer discretionary market.

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of Coding Bootcamp is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The Coding Bootcamp market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Coding Bootcamp market, including some of the vendors such as 4Geeks Academy LLC, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Thinkful Inc., Udacity Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coding Bootcamp market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

4Geeks Academy LLC. - Offers coding bootcamps for full-stack developers, web development, and others.

Barcelona Code School. - Offers a wide variety of coding bootcamps such as JavaScript Full-Stack In-Person Bootcamp / 9 weeks, Programming with JavaScript / 2 weeks, Responsive Web Design / 1 week, React.js Crash Course / 1 week, and others.

Dataquest Labs Inc. - Offers a wide range of coding bootcamps such as Data science Bootcamp, online bootcamps, and others.

The Coding Bootcamp market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for coding bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe.

The rising regulatory assistance offered by the US government is one factor contributing to the market's growth. The US government is pursuing several projects that stress the creation of alternative educational models. In North America, e-learning is becoming more popular as a learning method and a medium for students to experiment with new technology. Companies are investing in technology to increase academic flexibility. As a result, students can study through the use of technology while exploring a virtual learning environment and gaining experience in the area.

Moreover, countries like the US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany are the key market for the Coding Bootcamp market in North America, owing to the growing gaming market in this region.

Coding Bootcamp Key Market Drivers:

The number of students enrolling in coding bootcamps around the world is influenced by their growing popularity and adoption. Student enrollments are encouraged by several factors, including higher affordability of coding bootcamps, increased usage of online learning, and rising demand for MOOCs. Enrollment in coding bootcamps is stable in APAC and EMEA, with moderate growth in the Americas, which drives demand for coding bootcamp vendors.

Coding Bootcamp Key Market Trends:

The ready-to-work model's bootcamps are specifically designed to alleviate immediate technology talent shortages. These programs equip students with the entire set of skills required to work as junior developers. Zero to Sixty code schools are the most common name for these types of bootcamps, which offer intensive full-time and part-time training programs. The training provided by ready-to-work coding bootcamps is mainly oriented toward in-person instruction and is scheduled five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6-10 hours per day and part-time training requiring 3-5 hours per day. Most companies that offer ready-to-work coding bootcamps create their curriculum.

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 772.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, AcadGild, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Launch School, Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Thinkful Inc., Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

