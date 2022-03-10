U.S. markets closed

Coding Bootcamp Market size to Grow by USD 772.04 mn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size is expected to grow by USD 772.04 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coding Bootcamp Market: Driver

The increase in student enrollments is driving the coding bootcamp market size. The increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding bootcamps are leading to a rise in the number of students enrolling in bootcamps worldwide. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, growing adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourage student enrollments. Coding bootcamps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA and slow growth in the Americas. These factors further influence the demand for coding bootcamp vendors.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the coding bootcamp market has been segmented into individual learners and institutional learners. The individual learners segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because a large number of individuals have enrolled in coding bootcamps. The cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps is also driving the market growth. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000, which is less than the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides learners a cost-effective way to obtain programming skills and get a high return on investment (ROI).

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth. 41% of the market's growth will originate from this region during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the coding bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student enrollment, along with the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps, will drive the coding bootcamp market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

4Geeks Academy LLC - The company offers coding bootcamps for full stack developer, web development, and others.

Barcelona Code School - The company offers a wide variety of coding bootcamps such as JavaScript Full-Stack In-Person Bootcamp / 9 weeks, Programming with JavaScript / 2 weeks, Responsive Web Design / 1 week, React.js Crash Course / 1 week, and others.

Dataquest Labs Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coding bootcamps such as Data science bootcamp, online bootcamps, and others.

Galvanize Inc. - The company offers a 12-week immersive coding bootcamp. It also offers both onsite and remote software development courses. The onsite course consists of classroom-based training.

General Assembly Space Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coding bootcamps such as Software engineering immersive, UX design immersive, Data Science immersive, Front end web development, and others.

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 772.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, AcadGild, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Launch School, Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Thinkful Inc., Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Mode of delivery

  • Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Language

  • Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • .NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 4Geeks Academy LLC

  • Barcelona Code School

  • Dataquest Labs Inc.

  • Galvanize Inc.

  • General Assembly Space Inc.

  • Hash Map Labs Inc.

  • Ironhack Inc.

  • Makers Academy

  • Thinkful Inc.

  • Udacity Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-bootcamp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-772-04-mn--technavio-301498830.html

SOURCE Technavio

