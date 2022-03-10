Coding Bootcamp Market size to Grow by USD 772.04 mn | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size is expected to grow by USD 772.04 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coding Bootcamp Market by End-user, Mode of Delivery, Language, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coding Bootcamp Market: Driver

The increase in student enrollments is driving the coding bootcamp market size. The increased popularity and the rising adoption of coding bootcamps are leading to a rise in the number of students enrolling in bootcamps worldwide. Several benefits such as increasing affordability of coding bootcamps, growing adoption of online learning, and the rising demand for MOOCs encourage student enrollments. Coding bootcamps are witnessing steady enrollments in APAC and EMEA and slow growth in the Americas. These factors further influence the demand for coding bootcamp vendors.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the coding bootcamp market has been segmented into individual learners and institutional learners. The individual learners segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because a large number of individuals have enrolled in coding bootcamps. The cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps is also driving the market growth. The typical cost of the coding boot camp ranges from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000, which is less than the cost of enrolling in a professional degree course. This provides learners a cost-effective way to obtain programming skills and get a high return on investment (ROI).

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America will have the highest market share growth. 41% of the market's growth will originate from this region during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the coding bootcamp in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The increasing number of student enrollment, along with the cost-effective nature of coding bootcamps, will drive the coding bootcamp market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Coding Bootcamp Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

4Geeks Academy LLC - The company offers coding bootcamps for full stack developer, web development, and others.

Barcelona Code School - The company offers a wide variety of coding bootcamps such as JavaScript Full-Stack In-Person Bootcamp / 9 weeks, Programming with JavaScript / 2 weeks, Responsive Web Design / 1 week, React.js Crash Course / 1 week, and others.

Dataquest Labs Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coding bootcamps such as Data science bootcamp, online bootcamps, and others.

Galvanize Inc. - The company offers a 12-week immersive coding bootcamp. It also offers both onsite and remote software development courses. The onsite course consists of classroom-based training.

General Assembly Space Inc. - The company offers a wide range of coding bootcamps such as Software engineering immersive, UX design immersive, Data Science immersive, Front end web development, and others.

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 772.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, AcadGild, Barcelona Code School, Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Galvanize Inc., General Assembly Space Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Hash Map Labs Inc., Ironhack Inc., Launch School, Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Thinkful Inc., Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Mode of delivery

Market segments

Comparison by Mode of delivery

Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Mode of delivery

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

4Geeks Academy LLC

Barcelona Code School

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Galvanize Inc.

General Assembly Space Inc.

Hash Map Labs Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Makers Academy

Thinkful Inc.

Udacity Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

