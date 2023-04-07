Coding Bootcamp Market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the low cost of boot camps - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 19.31%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coding bootcamp market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps. The cost of a coding bootcamp is equivalent to one semester of a CS degree program. Such programs provide access to high-paying job profiles, and the cost of training for students varies per region and program. The bootcamps provide various options for students to finance the program, such as self-financing or access to low-interest loans. Vendors also offer deferred payment options that include monthly installments, tuition deferral until employment, and free training through scholarships. - Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios during the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026

The coding bootcamp market covers the following areas:

Coding Bootcamp Market Sizing

Coding Bootcamp Market Forecast

Coding Bootcamp Market Analysis

The report on the coding bootcamp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

The rise in ready-to-work coding boot camps is one of the key coding boot camp market trends.

The bootcamps provide people with the full set of skills required to qualify for a junior developer and are typically referred to as Zero to Sixty code schools. They include intense training programs that are full-time and part-time training programs.

Training programs are organized five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6-10 hours a day and part-time training requiring 3-5 hours a day, and the training imparted in ready-to-work coding boot camps is heavily oriented toward in-person training.

Some examples of ready-to-work coding boot camps include General Assembly, Simplon, Ace Hacker, Geekskool, Learn Tech Labs, among others. Most vendors offering ready-to-work coding boot camps develop an in-house curriculum.

Major Challenges

The rise in formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of computer science engineering, is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth.

The growing demand for software engineers in both developed and developing economies compels students to opt for degree programs from formal educational institutions.

In most emerging regions, acceptance of boot camp-qualified students is low, which further drives the growth of the formal education sector and suppresses the emergence of coding boot camps.

Moreover, there is an unfamiliarity with boot camps among students, which further hinders the growth of the market.

Hence, formal education is the biggest substitute and a major challenge for the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation

The coding bootcamp market analysis includes end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time boot camps and part-time boot camps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the individual learner's segment will be significant during the forecast period. More individuals are enrolling in coding boot camps to increase their job prospects, which is a major driver for the growth of the segment. Due to the increase in the number of online coding boot camps, many employees opt for online modes of delivery to enhance and polish their skills. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) provide various materials that help employees gain additional skills, which will help them improve their performance. Hence, the preference for bootcamps by individual learners to improve their skills is a major driver for the growth of the segment.

Companies Mentioned

4Geeks Academy LLC

Academia de Codigo

Adecco Group AG

Barcelona Code School

Chegg Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Epicodus Inc.

Flatiron School LLC

Fullstack Academy LLC

Galvanize Inc.

Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd.

Ironhack Inc.

LA LOCO SAS

Launch School

Makers Academy

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Skillcrush Inc.

Tech Talent South

Udacity Inc.

Zip Code Wilmington

Vendor Offerings

4Geeks Academy LLC - The company offers coding bootcamp programs for senior software engineers.

Adecco Group AG - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as Software Engineering Immersive, Data Science, and UX and UI Design.

Barcelona Code School - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as JavaScript Full Stack in-person and online bootcamp and UX and UI Design in-person bootcamp.

What are the key data covered in this Coding Bootcamp Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding boot camp market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the coding boot camp market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coding boot camp market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the coding boot camp market vendors

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022(%) 19.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

