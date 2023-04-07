Coding Bootcamp Market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the low cost of boot camps - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 19.31%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coding bootcamp market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps. The cost of a coding bootcamp is equivalent to one semester of a CS degree program. Such programs provide access to high-paying job profiles, and the cost of training for students varies per region and program. The bootcamps provide various options for students to finance the program, such as self-financing or access to low-interest loans. Vendors also offer deferred payment options that include monthly installments, tuition deferral until employment, and free training through scholarships. - Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios during the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!
The coding bootcamp market covers the following areas:
Coding Bootcamp Market Sizing
Coding Bootcamp Market Forecast
Coding Bootcamp Market Analysis
The report on the coding bootcamp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics
Emerging Trends
The rise in ready-to-work coding boot camps is one of the key coding boot camp market trends.
The bootcamps provide people with the full set of skills required to qualify for a junior developer and are typically referred to as Zero to Sixty code schools. They include intense training programs that are full-time and part-time training programs.
Training programs are organized five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6-10 hours a day and part-time training requiring 3-5 hours a day, and the training imparted in ready-to-work coding boot camps is heavily oriented toward in-person training.
Some examples of ready-to-work coding boot camps include General Assembly, Simplon, Ace Hacker, Geekskool, Learn Tech Labs, among others. Most vendors offering ready-to-work coding boot camps develop an in-house curriculum.
Major Challenges
The rise in formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of computer science engineering, is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth.
The growing demand for software engineers in both developed and developing economies compels students to opt for degree programs from formal educational institutions.
In most emerging regions, acceptance of boot camp-qualified students is low, which further drives the growth of the formal education sector and suppresses the emergence of coding boot camps.
Moreover, there is an unfamiliarity with boot camps among students, which further hinders the growth of the market.
Hence, formal education is the biggest substitute and a major challenge for the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation
The coding bootcamp market analysis includes end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time boot camps and part-time boot camps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth by the individual learner's segment will be significant during the forecast period. More individuals are enrolling in coding boot camps to increase their job prospects, which is a major driver for the growth of the segment. Due to the increase in the number of online coding boot camps, many employees opt for online modes of delivery to enhance and polish their skills. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) provide various materials that help employees gain additional skills, which will help them improve their performance. Hence, the preference for bootcamps by individual learners to improve their skills is a major driver for the growth of the segment.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
4Geeks Academy LLC
Academia de Codigo
Adecco Group AG
Barcelona Code School
Chegg Inc.
Dataquest Labs Inc.
Epicodus Inc.
Flatiron School LLC
Fullstack Academy LLC
Galvanize Inc.
Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd.
Ironhack Inc.
LA LOCO SAS
Launch School
Makers Academy
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
Skillcrush Inc.
Tech Talent South
Udacity Inc.
Zip Code Wilmington
Vendor Offerings
4Geeks Academy LLC - The company offers coding bootcamp programs for senior software engineers.
Adecco Group AG - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as Software Engineering Immersive, Data Science, and UX and UI Design.
Barcelona Code School - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as JavaScript Full Stack in-person and online bootcamp and UX and UI Design in-person bootcamp.
What are the key data covered in this Coding Bootcamp Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding boot camp market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the coding boot camp market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the coding boot camp market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the coding boot camp market vendors
Related Reports:
The computer-assisted coding market size should rise by USD 2.38 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 11.05%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing implementation of electronic health record (EHR) systems is driving the computer-assisted coding market growth.
The coding and marking equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,352.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the factors driving growth in the marking and coding equipment market is the increasing need for product traceability.
Coding Bootcamp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.20 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022(%)
19.24
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Language
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Language
5.3 Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Language
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode
7.3 Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 4Geeks Academy LLC
12.4 Adecco Group AG
12.5 Barcelona Code School
12.6 Chegg Inc.
12.7 Dataquest Labs Inc.
12.8 Flatiron School LLC
12.9 Fullstack Academy LLC
12.10 Galvanize Inc.
12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
12.12 Udacity Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
