Coding bootcamp market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding bootcamp market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.20 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026

Global coding bootcamp market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global coding bootcamp market– Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global coding bootcamp market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer coding bootcamp in the market are 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington and others.

The global coding bootcamp market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the low cost of boot camps, an increase in student enrollments, and an increase in regulatory factors.

Vendor Insights -

Global coding bootcamp market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time bootcamps and part-time bootcamps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the individual learner segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Individual learners make a larger contribution to the global coding bootcamp market than institutional learners as more people enroll in coding bootcamps to increase their job prospects. As the number of online coding bootcamps rises, many employees choose online forms of delivery to enhance and polish their skills.

Geography overview

By geography, the global coding bootcamp market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.

APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for coding bootcamp in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in enrollments and the requirement to meet the rising demand for software engineers and IT specialists will drive the coding bootcamp market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Global coding bootcamp market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the coding bootcamp market growth is the low cost of bootcamps. A coding bootcamp costs the same as one semester of a CS degree program, and it usually gives access to job profiles with higher salaries when compared to a CS degree. Coding bootcamps provide a variety of financing choices to students, including self-financing, and access to low-interest loans. Vendors also provide options for deferred payments, including monthly installments, tuition deferral until the student finds employment and tuition-free training through scholarships.

Key trends - An increase in ready-to-work coding bootcamp is one of the key coding bootcamp market trends that is expected to drive the industry during the forecast period. The bootcamps provide students with the complete set of skills required to be a junior developer. These intensive training programs are offered at both full-time and part-time bootcamps, which are also known as Zero to Sixty code schools. The training provided in ready-to-work coding bootcamps is mostly focused on in-person training and is scheduled five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6–10 hours per day and part-time training programs requiring 3–5 hours per day.

Major challenges - An increase in formal education is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth. Students are being compelled to enroll in degree programs at formal educational institutions due to the rising need for software engineers in both developed and developing economies. The majority of emerging regions are feeding the growth of the formal education sector by not accepting Bootcamp-qualified students, which is restraining the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. Students' lack of familiarity with bootcamps is further impeding their expansion and accelerating the growth of institutions that offer formal education.

What are the key data covered in this coding bootcamp market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding bootcamp market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the coding bootcamp market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coding bootcamp market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

