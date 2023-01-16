U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.70
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3780
    +0.5440 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,830.29
    +186.79 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.34
    +43.27 (+9.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,855.39
    +11.32 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Coding bootcamp market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding bootcamp market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.20 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.31%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global coding bootcamp market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global coding bootcamp market– Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global coding bootcamp market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer coding bootcamp in the market are 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington and others.
The global coding bootcamp market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the low cost of boot camps, an increase in student enrollments, and an increase in regulatory factors.

Vendor Insights -

  • 4Geeks Academy LLC

  • Academia de Codigo

  • Adecco Group AG

  • Barcelona Code School

  • Chegg Inc.

  • Dataquest Labs Inc.

  • Epicodus Inc.

  • Flatiron School LLC

  • Fullstack Academy LLC

  • Galvanize Inc.

  • Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd.

  • Ironhack Inc.

  • LA LOCO SAS

  • Launch School

  • For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global coding bootcamp market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time bootcamps and part-time bootcamps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the individual learner segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Individual learners make a larger contribution to the global coding bootcamp market than institutional learners as more people enroll in coding bootcamps to increase their job prospects. As the number of online coding bootcamps rises, many employees choose online forms of delivery to enhance and polish their skills.

Geography overview
By geography, the global coding bootcamp market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.

  • APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for coding bootcamp in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in enrollments and the requirement to meet the rising demand for software engineers and IT specialists will drive the coding bootcamp market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global coding bootcamp marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the coding bootcamp market growth is the low cost of bootcamps. A coding bootcamp costs the same as one semester of a CS degree program, and it usually gives access to job profiles with higher salaries when compared to a CS degree. Coding bootcamps provide a variety of financing choices to students, including self-financing, and access to low-interest loans. Vendors also provide options for deferred payments, including monthly installments, tuition deferral until the student finds employment and tuition-free training through scholarships.

Key trends - An increase in ready-to-work coding bootcamp is one of the key coding bootcamp market trends that is expected to drive the industry during the forecast period. The bootcamps provide students with the complete set of skills required to be a junior developer. These intensive training programs are offered at both full-time and part-time bootcamps, which are also known as Zero to Sixty code schools. The training provided in ready-to-work coding bootcamps is mostly focused on in-person training and is scheduled five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6–10 hours per day and part-time training programs requiring 3–5 hours per day.

Major challenges - An increase in formal education is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth. Students are being compelled to enroll in degree programs at formal educational institutions due to the rising need for software engineers in both developed and developing economies. The majority of emerging regions are feeding the growth of the formal education sector by not accepting Bootcamp-qualified students, which is restraining the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. Students' lack of familiarity with bootcamps is further impeding their expansion and accelerating the growth of institutions that offer formal education.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this coding bootcamp market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding bootcamp market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the coding bootcamp market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the coding bootcamp market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Higher Education Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The higher education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63,368.82 million. The advent of changes in educational content delivery methods is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising cost of higher education may impede the market growth.

Programming Language Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by End-user, Product, Region and Segment Forecast 2023-2027: The programming language training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,375.55 million. The increased emphasis on blended learning is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as inconsistency in training may impede the market growth.

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.24

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

  Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Language

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Language

  • 5.3 Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Language

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

  • 7.3 Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 4Geeks Academy LLC

  • 12.4 Adecco Group AG

  • 12.5 Barcelona Code School

  • 12.6 Chegg Inc.

  • 12.7 Dataquest Labs Inc.

  • 12.8 Flatiron School LLC

  • 12.9 Fullstack Academy LLC

  • 12.10 Galvanize Inc.

  • 12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • 12.12 Udacity Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026
Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-bootcamp-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-20-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301719988.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Could United Microelectronics Become the Next TSMC?

    United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC), Taiwan's second-largest contract chipmaker and the world's third-largest foundry, doesn't attract nearly as much attention as the market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC and UMC are both based in Hsinchu, Taiwan, but the former generated more than seven times as much revenue as the latter last year. Back in 1980, Taiwan's government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) spun out UMC as the country's first semiconductor company.

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • Bitcoin roars past $20K in surprise surge. Can the rally last?

    Bitcoin has broken out again after months at $17,000. Here are some theories to explain the recent rally.

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That

  • German wholesale prices rise in December but at slower pace

    Germany's wholesale price index rose in December compared with the same month last year although at a slower pace than in previous months, according to data released on Monday. Wholesale prices rose by 12.8% on the year, compared with a November reading of 14.9%, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with November 2022, the index saw a slight dip in December, falling 1.6%.

  • Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

    This week, the Department of Energy said it would provide a mining company with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop a lithium mine in Nevada’s Esmeralda County

  • Big Tech CEOs Give Investors Something to Think About

    Plus, Malcolm Ethridge, host of the Tech Money podcast, chats with us about interest rate hikes, what he's watching for this earnings season, and more.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Home Sales and Inflation Abroad in Focus

    China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures, along with December data on industrial production and fixed-asset investment, a measure of infrastructure and equipment investing. The country’s consumer-price index rose 10.7% in November from a year earlier, down from the 11.1% rise in October as gasoline prices dropped. The U.S. Labor Department releases its December producer-price index, which measures prices that suppliers charge businesses and other customers.

  • Electric car amibitions will be stifled by fines for missing targets, Jaguar warns

    Jaguar Land Rover has warned that its electric vehicle (EV) push could be under threat if it is slapped with fines for failing to meet tough new government targets.

  • Startups Want to Help Airlines Prevent Tech Meltdowns

    Recent FAA and Southwest snafus are advancing arguments for modernizing the industry with cloud-based systems that allow crucial operations data to flow more freely.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How it Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • Japan's sharp wholesale price rise heaps pressure on BOJ's ultra-easy policy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's annual wholesale prices rose at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data showed on Monday, adding to recent growing signs of inflationary pressure that could force the central bank to raise interest rates soon. The 10.2% year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, exceeded a median market forecast for a 9.5% gain, Bank of Japan data showed. While global commodity prices slipped, companies continued to pass on past increases in raw material costs for goods such as auto parts and electricity equipment, said a BOJ official briefing reporters on the data.