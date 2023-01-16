Coding bootcamp market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding bootcamp market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.20 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 19.31%.
Global coding bootcamp market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global coding bootcamp market– Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global coding bootcamp market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer coding bootcamp in the market are 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington and others.
The global coding bootcamp market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the low cost of boot camps, an increase in student enrollments, and an increase in regulatory factors.
Vendor Insights -
4Geeks Academy LLC
Academia de Codigo
Adecco Group AG
Barcelona Code School
Chegg Inc.
Dataquest Labs Inc.
Epicodus Inc.
Flatiron School LLC
Fullstack Academy LLC
Galvanize Inc.
Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd.
Ironhack Inc.
LA LOCO SAS
Launch School
Global coding bootcamp market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time bootcamps and part-time bootcamps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The market share growth of the individual learner segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Individual learners make a larger contribution to the global coding bootcamp market than institutional learners as more people enroll in coding bootcamps to increase their job prospects. As the number of online coding bootcamps rises, many employees choose online forms of delivery to enhance and polish their skills.
Geography overview
By geography, the global coding bootcamp market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.
APAC will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for coding bootcamp in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in enrollments and the requirement to meet the rising demand for software engineers and IT specialists will drive the coding bootcamp market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Global coding bootcamp market– Market dynamics
Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the coding bootcamp market growth is the low cost of bootcamps. A coding bootcamp costs the same as one semester of a CS degree program, and it usually gives access to job profiles with higher salaries when compared to a CS degree. Coding bootcamps provide a variety of financing choices to students, including self-financing, and access to low-interest loans. Vendors also provide options for deferred payments, including monthly installments, tuition deferral until the student finds employment and tuition-free training through scholarships.
Key trends - An increase in ready-to-work coding bootcamp is one of the key coding bootcamp market trends that is expected to drive the industry during the forecast period. The bootcamps provide students with the complete set of skills required to be a junior developer. These intensive training programs are offered at both full-time and part-time bootcamps, which are also known as Zero to Sixty code schools. The training provided in ready-to-work coding bootcamps is mostly focused on in-person training and is scheduled five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6–10 hours per day and part-time training programs requiring 3–5 hours per day.
Major challenges - An increase in formal education is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth. Students are being compelled to enroll in degree programs at formal educational institutions due to the rising need for software engineers in both developed and developing economies. The majority of emerging regions are feeding the growth of the formal education sector by not accepting Bootcamp-qualified students, which is restraining the emergence of coding bootcamps in these regions. Students' lack of familiarity with bootcamps is further impeding their expansion and accelerating the growth of institutions that offer formal education.
What are the key data covered in this coding bootcamp market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding bootcamp market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the coding bootcamp market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the coding bootcamp market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coding bootcamp market vendors
Coding Bootcamp Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2021
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.20 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
19.24
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key countries
US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Language
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Language
5.3 Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Language
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode
7.3 Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 4Geeks Academy LLC
12.4 Adecco Group AG
12.5 Barcelona Code School
12.6 Chegg Inc.
12.7 Dataquest Labs Inc.
12.8 Flatiron School LLC
12.9 Fullstack Academy LLC
12.10 Galvanize Inc.
12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.
12.12 Udacity Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
