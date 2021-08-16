U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Coding Bootcamp Market In UK to grow worth $ 49.55 mn growth in 2021-2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size in UK is expected to increase by USD 49.55 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 15.89% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report entails a comprehensive analysis of the market participants in the dominant and strong positions including Cambridge Spark Ltd. (UK), Codeworks SLU (UK), Founders and Coders (UK), General Assembly Space Inc. (US), Ironhack Inc. (US), Le Wagon (France), Makers Academy (UK), Pivigo Ltd. (UK), ReactGraphQL.Academy (UK), and We Got Coders (UK).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coding Bootcamp Market in UK by End-user and Language - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impact, and Customer Behavior.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The coding bootcamp market in the UK report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and surge in student enrollments as well as regulatory factors. However, credibility issues are anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Coding Bootcamp Market in UK: Scope and Segment Analysis

Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Sizing
Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Forecast
Coding Bootcamp Market In UK Analysis

The coding bootcamp market is segmented by end-users as individual learners and institutional learners. The coding bootcamp market share growth in UK by the individual learners' segment has been significant. With the growing interest of students in coding bootcamps, many colleges and universities across the globe are entering into strategic collaborations with key market players and coding bootcamp providers. In terms of coding language, Java led the market share in 2020 as it is used for developing miniature and dynamic programs that can be embedded in web pages. The demand for Java is likely to increase significantly in the upcoming years due to the rising popularity of the coding language among students and corporate learners.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cambridge Spark Ltd.

  • Codeworks SLU

  • Founders and Coders

  • General Assembly Space Inc.

  • Ironhack Inc.

  • Le Wagon

  • Makers Academy

  • Pivigo Ltd.

  • ReactGraphQL.Academy

  • We Got Coders

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Language

  • Java - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Python - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • .NET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ruby - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cambridge Spark Ltd.

  • Codeworks SLU

  • Founders and Coders

  • General Assembly Space Inc.

  • Ironhack Inc.

  • Le Wagon

  • Makers Academy

  • Pivigo Ltd.

  • ReactGraphQL.Academy

  • We Got Coders

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-bootcamp-market-in-uk-to-grow-worth--49-55-mn-growth-in-2021-2025--technavio-301355288.html

SOURCE Technavio

