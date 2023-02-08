Coding and marking equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coding and marking equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,352.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Coding and marking equipment market - Five forces

The global coding and marking equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Coding and marking equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Coding and marking equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others) and end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others).

The CIJ printing and coding segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. CIJ printing and coding use several CIJ inks to print on various types of packaging materials. They offer high-quality prints owing to their high drop ejection frequency. They are used for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. Many companies use CIJ printers in their manufacturing lines owing to their advantages and applications. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global coding and marking equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coding and marking equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the market growth in the region, as they have numerous manufacturing-focused companies. These countries have low-cost resources and high demand for consumable products. Hence, many companies have opened their manufacturing companies in these countries. Moreover, the rise in the number of SMEs and the growth of the electronics sector in India and China are likely to drive the regional market's growth.

Coding and marking equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing need for product traceability is driving the growth of the market.

Packaging companies are using technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and data matrix codes for tracking and tracing products.

Data matrix codes enable manufacturing companies to automatically identify and track products such as cars, trucks, and bikes during their life cycle.

The codes and marks play a key role in various industries such as food and beverage, aerospace, healthcare, retail, and automotive.

Therefore, the increasing need for product traceability will drive the demand for coding and marking equipment.

Leading trends influencing the market

The equipment leasing business model a key trend in the market.

This model helps organizations deploying coding and marking equipment save on capital costs.

Leasing simplifies the coding and marking process, as it lowers running costs such as maintenance cost, servicing cost, and disposal cost.

This model does not require direct investments in equipment, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow for other business activities. As a result, it is mainly preferred by SMEs.

Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high operational cost will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

The total cost of ownership of coding and marking equipment is high.

Upfront costs include various capital costs such as initial investment, material handling cost, and installation cost.

Coding and marking equipment is crucial to any process line. Hence, any downtime can lead to production loss.

Therefore, the adoption of the equipment among SMEs is low, which will hinder the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this coding and marking equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding and marking equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coding and marking equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coding and marking equipment market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coding and marking equipment market vendors

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 190 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,352.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coding and marking equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 CIJ printing and coding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Laser coding and marking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 TIJ printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 DOD printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ATD Ltd.

12.4 BestCode

12.5 Brother Industries Ltd.

12.6 Danaher Corp.

12.7 Dover Corp.

12.8 Engage Technologies Corp.

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

12.10 Inkjet Inc.

12.11 ITW Marking and Coding

12.12 Keyence Corp.

12.13 Matthews International Corp.

12.14 MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG

12.15 Pro Mach Inc.

12.16 REA Elektronik GmbH

12.17 SATO Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

