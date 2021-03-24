U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

Coding and marking equipment market to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding and marking equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Coding and Marking Equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.
Download Free Sample Report in Minutes

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Coding and Marking Equipment Market Analysis Report by Technology (CIJ printing and coding, Laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and Others), End-user (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-size-industry-analysis

The coding and marking equipment market is driven by the increasing need for product traceability. In addition, the increasing number of labeling regulations is anticipated to boost the growth of the coding and marking equipment market.

The need to trace products is increasing as companies are focusing on ensuring product quality control, consistency in production, and the safety of products. Packaging companies are integrating technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and Data Matrix codes for tracking and tracing products. Thus, codes and marks play a crucial role in various industries such as food and beverage, aerospace, healthcare, retail, and automotive. Product traceability enables manufacturers to keep products safe and secure, from the manufacturing stage to the delivery stage, by tracking and tracing. Thus, the increasing need for product traceability will accelerate the demand for coding and marking equipment during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Coding and Marking Equipment Companies:

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates business through Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The company offers coding and marking solutions for date and batch coding of products and packaging through its subsidiary, Linx.

Domino Printing Sciences Plc

Domino Printing Sciences Plc operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers inkjet coders and printing solutions for various industrial coding and marking requirements.

Dover Corp.

Dover Corp. operates business through Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment. The company offers coding and marketing equipment for various industries.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates business through IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life, Hitachi High-Tech, Hitachi Construction Machinery, and Hitachi Metal. The company offers industrial coding and marking systems including inkjet printers and laser coders

Inkjet Inc.

Inkjet Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers coding and marking equipment for the food and beverage industry.

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • CIJ printing and coding - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Laser coding and marking - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • TIJ printing - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DOD printing - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Coding and Marking Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • Food and beverage - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - size, and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-45-billion-during-2021-2025--technavio-301254024.html

SOURCE Technavio

