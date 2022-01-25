U.S. markets closed

Coding and Marking Equipment Market to Record 3.82% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing need for Product Traceability to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding and Marking Equipment Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Coding and Marking Equipment Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Danaher Corp., Domino Printing Sciences Plc, Dover Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Inkjet Inc., Matthews International Corp., Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, and SATO Holdings Corp. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Technology (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others) & End-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Coding and Marking Equipment Market is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 7%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Coding and Marking Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The value chain of the Coding and Marking Equipment Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Industry innovations

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by manufacturers to ensure a sustainable market presence - To know more download a free sample!

Vendor Insights-

The Coding and Marking Equipment Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Danaher Corp. - The company offers Coding and marking solutions for date and batch coding of products and packaging through its subsidiary, Linx.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Coding and Marking Equipment Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for coding and marking equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the MEA and South American regions. With the presence of a large number of counterfeit manufacturers of electrical and electronics goods in APAC, there is an increasing need to ensure product authenticity and quality. This will facilitate the coding and marking equipment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Coding and Marking Equipment Market Driver:

The key factor driving growth in the coding and marking equipment market is the increasing need for product traceability. Product traceability is one of the most important features in supply chain and logistics operations, especially in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, retail, automotive, and aerospace. Packaging companies are integrating technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and Data Matrix codes for tracking and tracing products. Data Matrix codes enable manufacturing companies to automatically identify and track products, such as cars, trucks, and bikes, throughout their life cycle. Thus, codes and marks play a crucial role in various industries such as food and beverage, aerospace, healthcare, retail, and automotive. Product traceability enables manufacturers to keep products safe and secure, from the manufacturing stage to the delivery stage, by tracking and tracing. Thus, the increasing need for product traceability will accelerate the demand for coding and marking equipment.

  • Coding and Marking Equipment Market Trend:

The equipment leasing business model is another factor supporting the coding and marking equipment market share growth. High running costs act as a constraint for organizations investing in coding and marking equipment. Hence, organizations are deploying coding and marking equipment through lease options to save on capital costs. Leasing the equipment simplifies the coding and marking process for a company as it reduces running costs, such as maintenance cost, servicing cost, and disposal cost. The popularity of the equipment leasing model among SMEs is rising as it does not require direct investments in equipment, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow for other business activities. Many vendors in the industry are offering leasing business solutions due to the growing demand for equipment leasing.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-
Industrial Robotics Market -The industrial robotics market share is expected to increase by 145.02 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.62%. Download a free sample now!

CANbus Keypad Market -The CANbus keypad market share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13%. Download a free sample now!

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.82

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Danaher Corp., Domino Printing Sciences Plc, Dover Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Inkjet Inc., Matthews International Corp., Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, and SATO Holdings Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-to-record-3-82-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-increasing-need-for-product-traceability-to-boost-market-17000-technavio-reports-301465937.html

SOURCE Technavio

