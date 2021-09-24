U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.90
    +0.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.83
    +0.01 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,020.89
    -31.35 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.07
    -6.97 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    +0.71 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0530 (+3.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7770
    +0.4760 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,147.09
    -2,519.40 (-5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.97
    -54.09 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Coding For Veterans: Career Caravan is Making a Stop on Vancouver Island

Coding For Veterans
·3 min read

A program to retrain Canada’s veterans for tech jobs expands to include spouses and Afghan interpreters

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coding For Veterans Career Caravan will be pulling into Vancouver Island on September 27th, 2021. Its mission is to bring our troops from deployment to employment, even in the face of COVID-19. The caravan will be travelling throughout the island with stops at CFB Comox and CFB Esquimalt during the week of Sept 27th, 2021.

The goal of the Coding for Veterans (C4V) program is to harness the skills and experiences of veterans who have served our country by training them for second, well-paying civilian careers as software and cyber-security professionals.

“They served us all with dedication and sacrifice during their military career and now we are providing them an opportunity to help fill the urgent skills-shortage in the IT sector, which is causing a critical drag on the Canadian economy” says Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding For Veterans. “Veterans feel they can still serve our country but their duty has now moved from the battlefield to cyberspace.”

The program has expanded this year to include military spouses and family members among its students. Most recently, to support the resettlement of those citizens of Afghanistan who served alongside our troops, C4V has opened the program to allow Afghan interpreters who can safely immigrate to Canada, to enroll and retrain for tech sector jobs alongside the CAF members they once served beside.

It’s estimated that nearly 150-thousand software and cyber-security positions in this country could go unfilled in the next couple of years. The Coding For Veterans Career Caravan is COVID-19 compliant, meaning veterans will be able to safely receive invaluable career advice in person.

Coding For Veterans is an intensive 8-month online program offered in partnership with the University of Ottawa that provides graduating military veterans with job-ready training and certification in the areas of software development and cyber security. For those CAF veterans who qualify, the tuition for the program is fully paid for by Veterans Affairs Canada.

“We are providing the military veterans with the tools required for a career in IT,” says C4V Academic Director Pat Shaw. “We have tech companies and government agencies interested in filling their tech talent pipeline with graduates from our program, while at the same time, our program provides military veterans with a solid career in which to gain stable, long-term employment.”

Every year, approximately 7,000 men and women leave the Canadian Forces. They’re often perceived as only having the skill set for security work or policing. C4V has done extensive research to determine that our military personnel are especially suited for software and cyber security work. Covid-19 restrictions have all but halted the usual in-person job fairs people leaving the military depend upon to help them transition into civilian life and find good-paying jobs.

“The pandemic has led to a doubling of enrollment as the demand for IT jobs continues to grow due to the pandemic,” says Jeff Musson, CEO of Coding For Veterans. “Covid-19 has pulled the workforce years into the future. Companies are opening jobs to veterans and ready to hire no matter where they live. The program is delivered online, and they can continue to work remotely.”

The Coding For Veterans Career Caravan tour will stop in most major military installations and training centres in Canada for the next 2 months ahead of Remembrance Day 2021 - where it will make its final stop back in our nation’s capital on November 11th.

The tour will stop in the following locations:

Sept 27th – 28th CFB Comox

CANEX Comox
1625 Military Row
Lazo, BC V0R 2K0

Time: 0730 hrs – 1300 hrs

Sept 29th – 30th CFB Esquimalt

CANEX Esquimalt
1343 Woodway Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 7K6

Time: 0730 hrs – 1300 hrs

Future Caravan Locations:

Calgary, Edmonton, Cold Lake, Toronto, Borden, North Bay, London, Kitchener, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Peterborough, Trenton, Kingston, Petawawa and Ottawa.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Musson, Exec Dir., Coding for Veterans
musson@codingforveterans.com
ph. 416-273-8159


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Dramatic’ Increase in IRS Capital-Gains Transactions as Biden Administration Considers Raising Tax Rates on the Wealthy

    As lawmakers mull higher rates for the wealthy, new numbers from the Internal Revenue Service released this week suggest that’s exactly what’s been happening. What’s more, taxpayers worth at least $1 million—people whom Biden has his eye on especially—reported approximately $22 billion more in net capital gains and/or losses than at the same point in the previous tax season, the statistics showed. The year-over-year increase is “dramatic” according to Richard Pomp, a professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, who specializes in taxation.

  • ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. What should I do?

    First, it’s great that you were able to amass such a lofty retirement nest egg and that you’ve already begun to enjoy your own retirement years. It sounds like your wife wants to take the slow and steady approach to her retirement, and that also makes complete sense. As it stands, and as you may already know, you are currently already in good financial shape to both be retired and pursue your goals, said Michael Peterson, a certified financial planner and founder of Faithful Steward Wealth Advisors.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Democrats want to cut way back on those ‘backdoor Roths’

    A provision in the House Ways and Means Committee's recently passed $2.1 trillion package would eliminate the backdoor Roth and mega backdoor Roth IRA conversions.

  • White House again raises using defense act to address chip shortage: report

    Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Cold War-era law is under consideration as a means of forcing better transparency from companies, to ease production bottlenecks and identify potential hoarding of chips.

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • Carried-Interest Tax Break for Private Equity Survives Another Attempt to Kill It

    Every president since George W. Bush has vowed to eliminate the tax break that allows compensation to be taxed at the lower capital-gains rate, yet carried interest continues.

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Fed's Powell opens door to tougher regulations as renomination decision looms

    Even as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell predictably dodged the latest question over his future as head of the central bank, his signal of openness to Democratic demands for tougher regulation of Wall Street under a new regulatory chief may assuage what critics see as a weak point in his leadership. At a press conference on Wednesday following the Fed's latest meeting at which policymakers kept interest rates near zero as the U.S. economy continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Powell was unequivocal when asked how much he would defer to a new vice chair for supervision expected to be named this fall to oversee bank regulation. That viewpoint could offer President Joe Biden an opening to pursue a package deal in which Powell, a Republican, remains chair and current Fed Governor Lael Brainard, a Democrat and potential rival for the leadership who is favored by some progressives, takes over as the Fed's regulation czar when the slot opens up at the end of October.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, J

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • Trump Organization Warned by Judge to Obey N.Y. Subpoenas

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s company will have to hire an outside firm to search its documents if it doesn’t soon fully comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a judge warned.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Dri

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • Investors await parade of Fed Speakers, Headlined by Jay Powell

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung shares how bond yields are moving on Friday and what comes next for the Fed's taper timeline.

  • World Bank’s Malpass Weighed Changes That Threatened China Rank

    (Bloomberg) -- World Bank President David Malpass discussed altering the methodology of a high-profile report ranking countries’ business climates in ways that threatened to hurt China’s standing.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow Los Angeles Became the

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft , Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Huawei’s Meng Reaches Deal With U.S. Prosecutors to End Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. executive Meng Wanzhou and the U.S. Justice Department reached a deal to resolve criminal charges against her, a breakthrough in a case that raised tensions between China, Canada and the U.S.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free

  • The White House warns of possible government shutdown

    Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith breaks down the latest from Capitol Hill on the potential government shutdown.&nbsp;

  • Big Tax Changes Are Brewing. What You Need to Know.

    On the table is everything from higher income and capital-gains rates to tighter IRA and estate rules. A handful of the details would even be retroactive.

  • Gig workers to get hit with big tax surprise next year

    The pandemic should have taught gig workers to keep good records for expenses and income. Now they'll need to understand new rules that hit in 2022.