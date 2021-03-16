Cody Byrns’ Story Of Survival And Overcoming The Odds To Bring Hope To Others
BRANDON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Indiana native, Cody Byrns is a renowned international speaker, best-selling author, life coach and the founder of Cody Byrns' Foundation for burn survivors. When a traumatic event altered his life forever, he chose to harness that hardship and use it for good. Today, he has impacted the lives of thousands with his E.P.I.C. Life message - of embracing challenges, providing perspective, implementing change and celebrating outcomes.
From a young age, Cody had a vision for helping others and bringing levity to any situation. He was fascinated by the entertainment industry and picked up juggling as a means of making others laugh. At age 11, he met a speaker at a children's camp who utilized juggling in his message. Cody was struck by his ability to break the ice with the juggling act and then present a meaningful message. He vowed that one day, he would do the same.
After graduating from high school, Cody became a children's pastor and speaker. He traveled internationally speaking in churches and schools, inspiring and uplifting his audiences with his lighthearted juggling acts and poignant messages. In May of 2013, he had just returned to the states after finishing a mission trip to Cuba where he'd spent a few weeks working with children. He was driving home from a business meeting, and was stopped at a red light. Seemingly out of nowhere, he was rear-ended at full speed by a box-truck. Upon impact, his truck exploded into flames and was smashed into an embankment. First responders assumed the crash had been fatal until they saw Cody's hand twitch through the smoke and flames.
After his heroic rescue from the vehicle, Cody was airlifted to a hospital and placed into a medically induced coma for 3 weeks. Nearly 40% of his body was covered in third-degree & fourth-degree burns. He spent the next two and a half months in a burn unit before going on to a rehabilitation center where he had to relearn to walk and use his hands.
"This was a really dark season," says Cody, "I was fortunate to have my faith and an incredible support system around me, but I still battled with depression and hopeless thoughts."
Through it all, Cody never lost sight of the vision for his life and his dream to help others. He endured 28 months of painful healing and emerged with a burning desire to empower people to embrace and overcome their hardship and learn to celebrate the journey.
"The process of going from stuck to empowered is profound and that is the transformation I strive to elicit in my audiences as part of adopting an E.P.I.C. approach to life," says Cody.
In addition to writing a best-selling book, Scar Release: Breaking Free of Yesterday's Troubles, Cody travels the world speaking at universities and corporate events. He tailors each keynote message to his audience. For students, he shares his personal journey of overcoming hardship with the goal of inspiring them to overcome setbacks and challenges, celebrate their uniqueness, and become better leaders. He also speaks frequently at corporate events and to large teams. His two most popular keynotes, "From Stuck to Empowered: Maintaining Momentum Through Trying Times", and "Communication: How to Use Humor and Creativity in Your Message to Breakdown Barriers, Reduce Stress, Make the Workplace Fun," have been instrumental in developing collaborative, efficient teams.
"I don't know how long I have on this earth, but I am certain that I survived that accident for a reason. I believe I have been gifted with this experience and my story should be used for meeting people where they are at and empowering their transformation. As a result, I'll spend my days committed to inspiring and motivating as many individuals or teams to succeed against all odds," protests Cody.
If you would like to work with Cody or learn more about Cody's E.P.I.C. Life Game Plan and his motivational message, visit www.codybyrns.com/epic-interview or www.epiclifegameplan.com.
