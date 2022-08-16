U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Cody Patrick Named OEM Direct Sales Manager for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Cryogenic Industries
·2 min read
Cryogenic Industries
Cryogenic Industries

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Cody Patrick has been named OEM Direct Sales Manager for Nikkiso ACD, a part of the Cryogenic Pumps unit of Nikkiso’s Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group.

Cody is a graduate of Texas A&M College of Engineering’s Industrial Distribution program. The combination of his education and experience with Cryogenic pumps for the industrial gases market, make him well suited to assist with growing the U.S. market. He will manage and develop business strategies and opportunities as well as assist with the development of training and educational programs for the Group’s clients. Cody will be based in Houston and report to Ian Guthrie, Business Line Manager for the Group’s Cryogenic Pumps unit.

“Given Cody’s enthusiasm and understanding of the cryogenic pumps market we are excited to have him join the Group,” according to Daryl Lamy, President and CEO of the Group’s Pump Unit. “We’re looking forward to his support in further developing the opportunities in this market.”

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


