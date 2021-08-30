U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Cody Shankman joins NowVertical Group as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

·3 min read
In this article:
Appointment of seasoned advertising industry executive will help build the NOW brand globally and drive demand marketing programs across the NOW group of companies.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a global big data software and services company, is pleased to announce that Cody Shankman has been appointed as EVP, Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Shankman joins the leadership team and reports to Daren Trousdell, CEO and Chairman of NOW. Mr. Shankman will lead all brand and product marketing programs across the Company's holdings as NOW continues to grow and scale its best-in-class data solutions and analytic offerings.

Cody Shankman - EVP, Chief Marketing Officer NowVertical Group Inc. TSXV: NOW (CNW Group/NowVertical Group Inc.)
"Cody's depth of knowledge in the digital marketing and storytelling space will be key for NOW as we embark on this next step in our company's growth," commented Mr. Trousdell. "We've been working to help our customers unlock the power of their data by building and growing the best analytics suite in the industry. With Cody's help, we'll be able to clearly and effectively bring our story to life across a full range of industries and verticals."

"NOW has an innovative vision and roadmap for success that gives global clients open data access and transformation in a game-changing way," said Mr. Shankman. "I look forward to working with Daren and the NOW leadership team to communicate these efforts as we continue to build the best possible suite of tools to help customers break down their data silos and empower their analysts and decision makers."

Mr. Shankman joins NOW after spending the last decade developing media and creative advertising strategies for some of the world's largest brands and organizations. He previously worked with Bully Pulpit Interactive, the largest Democratic political media firm in the United States, and BBDO, one of the world's most award-winning and prestigious creative advertising agencies, to help Fortune 100 companies and political causes and campaigns tell their stories in the digital world. He also previously worked with Signafire Technologies Inc., which is owned by NOW, overseeing the company's sales and marketing.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses win in the digital economy by helping its clients better understand, manage and utilize their data. NOW is focusing on scaling its current efforts in the global automotive, government, and energy & renewables verticals, and is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on profitable and accretive data analytics software and services companies in other under-utilized data rich industries. NOW is positioned to be an invaluable tool for executives and bureaucrats to make data informed decisions affecting billions of people globally. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NowVertical Group Inc. Data Analytics Company TSXV: NOW (CNW Group/NowVertical Group Inc.)
