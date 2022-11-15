U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

·5 min read

WEXFORD, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that President, Chairman and CEO Dave Mehalick and other members of the management team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

"This is an exciting time for Coeptis, and it is an honor to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate the completion of our business combination with Bull Horn Holdings Corp. and the listing of our stock on the Nasdaq Global Market," Mr. Mehalick said. "With our business combination complete, the team at Coeptis is focused on our goal of becoming a leader in the development of next generation cell therapy technologies for cancer by advancing the development of our SNAP-CAR platform and our cell therapy program targeting CD38-related cancers."

In addition to SNAP-CAR, Coeptis is also focused on advancing a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. CD38-GEAR-NK is designed to protect CD38+ natural killer (NK) cells from destruction by anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), while CD38-Diagnostic is an in vitro diagnostic tool being developed to help identify cancer patients who may be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and a cell therapy technology (CD38-GEAR-NK) and an in vitro diagnostic (CD38-Diagnostic) targeting CD38-related cancers, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements, and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Company as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

CONTACTS

Coeptis Therapeutics 
Investors 
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc. 
Jon Nugent
205-566-3026
jnugent@tiberend.com

Media 
David Schemelia
609-468-9325
dschemelia@tiberend.com

Bill Borden
732-910-1620
bborden@tiberend.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coeptis-therapeutics-holdings-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-301677483.html

SOURCE Coeptis Therapeutics

