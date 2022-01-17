U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.32
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3648
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    +0.4030 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,124.38
    -931.75 (-2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.79
    -14.94 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2022 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (OTC PINK:CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the fourth quarter 2021 and Year to Date 2021.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, today reported net income for fourth quarter 2021 of $413,091 compared to $433,810 in the linked quarter and $554,076 for fourth quarter 2020. Net income for twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled $1,775,330 or $0.94 per share, compared to $1,291,283 or $0.69 per share, for twelve months ended 2020. All results are unaudited.

As of December 31, 2021 total consolidated assets were $247.6 million, an increase of $57.3 million or 30.1% compared to December 31, 2020 due to increased deposits and investments, offset by a decline in gross loans from PPP forgiveness. Total investment in debt securities increased $37.5 million ending the quarter at $93.9 million. Total loans decreased $5.99 million during the year primarily due to $9.9 million in PPP forgiveness. As of December 31, 2021, ten PPP loans totaling $650,600 remain on our balance sheet which we anticipate receiving forgiveness by end of first quarter.

"2021 presented many successes and a few challenges with asset growth of 30.1% and record net income $1.77 million a 37% increase over prior year. Growth in net income for 2021 was driven by a 17.7% increase in non-interest income primarily made up of a 34% increase in interchange revenue. Although PPP was a significant contributor to income the last two years, revenue related to PPP loans declined slightly in 2021 and is exhausted as of end of year. Non-interest expense decreased 8.44% over prior year and 3.28% net of one times expense associated to our core conversion. Unprecedented deposit growth combined with historically low interest rates continue to put pressure on our net interest margin. We continue to increase our investment portfolio in an effort to increase interest income versus maintain cash balances. Our liquidity position is strong and our balance sheet remains asset sensitive which should allow for increased interest income in a rising rate environment.

A strong local economy has led unprecedented customer liquidity, creating a difficult lending environment. During 2021 we originated loans of $45.2 million with $2.86 million in growth, net of PPP, a 3.63% increase over prior year. We continue to focus our effort on growing our loan portfolio and were able hire two commercial lenders in the fourth quarter with the anticipation of hiring additional lending staff in 2022". Said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights :

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.93 for twelve months ended 2021 versus $0.68 per share for twelve months ended 2020.

  • Net book value per share increased to $11.43 compared to $11.00 from one year ago and decreased $.05 from $11.48 per share for the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.78% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.42% for twelve months ended 2021, compared to 0.77% and 6.74% for twelve months ended 2020, respectively.

  • Total assets ended the year at $247.6 million compared to $190.3 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 30.1%. Totals assets increased $7.6 million, or 3.2%, during the fourth quarter 2021.

  • Gross loans were $82.3 million at quarter end, versus $88.5 million at December 31, 2020, and $83.97 million at September 30, 2021. Gross loans net of PPP ended the quarter at $81.6 million compared to $78.7 million at December 31, 2020.

  • Total deposits were $219.6 million versus $167.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $211.6 million at September 30, 2021.

  • For the twelve months ended 2021, net interest margin was 2.39%, including SBA PPP loans, and 2.43%, excluding PPP loans; compared to 3.28% and 3.52% for the twelve months ended 2020, respectively.

  • Asset quality remains strong with nonperforming loans to Tier 1 capital of 0.75% at December 31, 2021.

  • Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, and Kellogg.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Balance Sheet Overview

(Unaudited)


Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

63,441,524

$

37,449,866

Securities available for sale, at fair value

93,885,621

56,392,216

Net loans

80,487,356

86,477,766

Other assets

9,817,622

10,020,071

Total assets

$

247,632,123

$

190,339,919

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Total deposits

$

219,618,049

$

167,668,048

Borrowings

235,765

298,265

Capital lease liability

491,523

561,518

Other liabilities

5,701,678

1,089,168

Shareholders' Equity

21,585,108

20,722,920

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

247,632,123

$

190,339,919

Ratios:

Return on average assets

0.78

%

0.77

%

Return on average equity

8.42

%

6.74

%

Community bank leverage ratio (1)

9.93

%

10.04

%

Community bank leverage ratio

8.35

%

10.28

%

Net interest margin (YTD) (1)

2.39

%

3.28

%

Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1)

2.43

%

3.52

%

Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1)

65.47

%

74.37

%

Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1)

0.75

%

1.38

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08

%

0.14

%

Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital

0.90

%

1.35

%

(1) Denotes bank-only ratios

Income Statement Overview

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Interest income

$

1,391,727

$

1,327,053

$

5,392,467

$

5,389,478

Interest expense

119,121

55,248

356,466

266,706

Net interest income

1,272,607

1,271,805

5,036,002

5,122,772

Loan loss provision

-

60,000

-

160,500

Noninterest income

346,102

662,211

1,728,511

1,468,354

Salaries and employee benefits

631,827

636,889

2,401,212

2,516,235

Occupancy expense

150,837

137,476

565,980

553,973

Other noninterest expense

391,918

438,633

1,516,145

1,826,316

Income before income taxes

444,126

661,019

2,281,176

1,534,102

Income tax expense

70,129

106,943

505,846

242,818

Net income

$

373,997

$

554,076

$

1,775,330

$

1,291,283

SOURCE: Coeur d'Alene Bancorp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683656/Coeur-dAlene-Bancorp-Announces-Its-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-to-Date-2021-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.