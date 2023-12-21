Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,761.50
    +11.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,508.00
    +63.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,828.00
    +61.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.30
    +13.70 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    -0.34 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0952
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    -0.0450 (-1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    13.67
    +1.14 (+9.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2636
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9490
    -0.4870 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,637.23
    +1,252.51 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.35
    +20.20 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,149.71
    -526.23 (-1.56%)
     

Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel names new director

Tod Stephens, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Dec. 20—Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel, located in the Worley, has announced the appointment of Rick Williams as Director of Gaming.

Williams brings 22 years of experience in the casino gaming industry. During his career, he developed an understanding of gaming performance analytics and player behavior, according to a news release.

His career in the gaming industry began in 2001 as a gaming technician. Since then, he has held key director-level positions during the successful opening of four casino properties, the release said.

Recently, he was the senior director of gaming operations for Churchill Downs Incorporated, a Louisville, Kentucky-based company that operates horse-racing entertainment venues, online wagering businesses and casinos.

Williams was pivotal in designing the gaming floor layout for two historical horse-racing properties, the release said.

Advertisement