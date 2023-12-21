Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel names new director

Dec. 20—Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort Hotel, located in the Worley, has announced the appointment of Rick Williams as Director of Gaming.

Williams brings 22 years of experience in the casino gaming industry. During his career, he developed an understanding of gaming performance analytics and player behavior, according to a news release.

His career in the gaming industry began in 2001 as a gaming technician. Since then, he has held key director-level positions during the successful opening of four casino properties, the release said.

Recently, he was the senior director of gaming operations for Churchill Downs Incorporated, a Louisville, Kentucky-based company that operates horse-racing entertainment venues, online wagering businesses and casinos.

Williams was pivotal in designing the gaming floor layout for two historical horse-racing properties, the release said.