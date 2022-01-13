Coeuraj USA announces Global Courage Fellowship

New program honors industry leaders in the United States and around the world to focus on trust and bridge building in an era of polarization

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After releasing Navigating Trust in US Society , a data-driven report in late 2021, Coeuraj USA is proud to announce the inaugural class of Global Courage Fellows.

The theme for the first cohort is Bridging Divides: Building Trust in an Increasingly Polarized World. Candidates were selected for their experiences as leaders who build bridges and increase trust within and across sectors, communities, and cultures to benefit others. Examples include: creating unlikely partnerships, developing programs that bring together diverse voices, and inventing tools that generate meaningful connections.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome our inaugural class of Global Courage Fellows. These talented individuals from a wide variety of industries were selected for their impressive professional accomplishments and personal qualities," said Dane Erickson, Executive Director of Coeuraj USA. "In an era of deep political polarization, the world needs people of deep courage who are building bridges to solve some of our most challenging problems. We are excited to have this group join the mission of our company and help us all transcend traditional geographical, ideological, and social divides."

The Global Courage Fellowship is a highly selective one-year, part-time interdisciplinary program for leaders across society. Throughout 2022, Coeuraj's fellows will design and complete projects of their own choosing related to their work, all tied back to the larger theme of trust and bridge building.

The following is a list of the inaugural class of fellows. For more information, visit: https://www.coeuraj.com/fellowship

About Coeuraj

Coeuraj is a transformation practice with operations across North America and clients and partners worldwide. Coeuraj exists to build a more inclusive, collaborative, and sustainable world. Our work helps people and organizations address change by finding the solutions they hold within themselves.

