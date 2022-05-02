Coface SA

Coface appoints Hugh Burke to lead its Asia-Pacific region

Paris, 2 May 2022 – 08.45

Coface announces the appointment of Hugh Burke as the CEO of Coface Asia-Pacific Region, effective on April 1, 2022. He joins the Group executive committee and reports to Xavier Durand, Coface CEO. He takes over from Bhupesh Gupta who has significantly contributed to transforming the company’s culture during the past 6 years and has managed the operations in the region through the sanitary crisis with courage and accountability. Bupesh has built a solid group of leaders and experts who will support the development of Coface’s in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Hugh joined Coface as Chief Commercial Officer for the Asia-Pacific region in 2016. Based in Hong Kong, he successfully led the region’s commercial transformation, with record year-on-year growth since 2018. Coface is now recognised as a market leader by our clients and partners in Asia-Pacific.

Hugh has more than 20 years of experience within the trade credit insurance industry, where he has held senior positions at major specialist brokers. Prior to joining Coface, Hugh was Head of Aon Asia’s trade credit business.

Hugh holds an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School.

His valuable expertise in client service and business development will be a strong asset to lead the region in the coming years.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





