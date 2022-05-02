U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.50
    +26.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,087.00
    +205.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,955.00
    +103.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.90
    +12.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.93
    -0.76 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.00
    -27.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2600
    +0.4300 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,978.74
    +1,027.08 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.14
    -18.22 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Coface appoints Hugh Burke to lead its Asia-Pacific region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coface SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COFA.PA
Coface SA
Coface SA

Coface appoints Hugh Burke to lead its Asia-Pacific region

Paris, 2 May 2022 – 08.45

Coface announces the appointment of Hugh Burke as the CEO of Coface Asia-Pacific Region, effective on April 1, 2022. He joins the Group executive committee and reports to Xavier Durand, Coface CEO. He takes over from Bhupesh Gupta who has significantly contributed to transforming the company’s culture during the past 6 years and has managed the operations in the region through the sanitary crisis with courage and accountability. Bupesh has built a solid group of leaders and experts who will support the development of Coface’s in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Hugh joined Coface as Chief Commercial Officer for the Asia-Pacific region in 2016. Based in Hong Kong, he successfully led the region’s commercial transformation, with record year-on-year growth since 2018. Coface is now recognised as a market leader by our clients and partners in Asia-Pacific.

Hugh has more than 20 years of experience within the trade credit insurance industry, where he has held senior positions at major specialist brokers. Prior to joining Coface, Hugh was Head of Aon Asia’s trade credit business.

Hugh holds an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School.

His valuable expertise in client service and business development will be a strong asset to lead the region in the coming years.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
(subject to change)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022
H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)
9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”)



COFACE: FOR TRADE
With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsJapanese institutional managers -

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Ove

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over Sanct

  • Is Coats Group plc's (LON:COA) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Most readers would already be aware that Coats Group's (LON:COA) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past...

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsFres

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?