COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 31 December 2022
Paris, 2nd January 2023 – 17.45
Total Number of
Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1
Number of Real
150,179,792
150,179,792
149,063,674
(1) including own shares
(2) excluding own shares
Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.
