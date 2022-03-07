U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 28 February 2022

Coface SA
·1 min read
Coface SA
Coface SA

COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 28 February 2022

Paris, 7th March 2022 – 17.45

Total Number of
Shares Capital

Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1

Number of Real
Voting Rights2

150,179,792

150,179,792

149,372,768

(1) including own shares
(2) excluding own shares



About Coface



COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.



At the date of 28 February 2022, the Company’s share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.



All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).






Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

Attachment


