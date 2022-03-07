COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 28 February 2022
COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 28 February 2022
Paris, 7thMarch 2022 – 17.45
Total Number of Shares Capital
Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1
Number of Real Voting Rights2
150,179,792
150,179,792
149,372,768
(1) including own shares (2) excluding own shares
About Coface
COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.
At the date of 28 February 2022, the Company’s share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.
