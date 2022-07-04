Coface SA

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 4th July 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 30 June 2022:

207,672 COFACE SA shares

1,400,348.8 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

76, 542 COFACE SA shares

2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 01/01/2022 to 30/06/2022 were executed:

Buy transactions: 3,414

Sell transactions: 3,974

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

Buy transactions: 1 , 506 , 883 shares for 16 , 693 , 115.3 Euros

Sell transactions: 1,383,652 shares for 15,565,521.8 Euros

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”)





COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.

