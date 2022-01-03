U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,771.43
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,363.42
    +25.12 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,731.42
    +86.45 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.72
    +12.41 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.08
    +0.87 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    -29.60 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.53 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0081 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    +0.0950 (+6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3468
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2570
    +0.1890 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,455.96
    -1,230.45 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.92
    -11.90 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Coface SA

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 3rd January 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2021:

  • 84,441 COFACE SA shares

  • 2,529,246.4 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 76,542 COFACE SA shares

  • 2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021 were executed:

  • Buy transactions: 3,412

  • Sell transactions: 3,801

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

  • Buy transactions: 1,108,584 shares for 12,408,721.7 Euros

  • Sell transactions: 1,133,499 shares for 12,738,786.8 Euros

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET : +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL : +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI : +33 1 49 02 14 91 – Saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Corentin HENRY : +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
(subject to change)
FY-2021 results: 15 February 2022 (after market close)
Q1-2022 results: 28 April 2022 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022
H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)
9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document



COFACE: FOR TRADE
With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2020, Coface employed ~4,450 people and registered a turnover of €1.45 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Soaring Fintech Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    These fintech stocks put up some big gains last year, and there's a good chance they could do it again.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • Bargain Shopping? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Both fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) have fallen into this category, both down 43% and 21% year to date, respectively. Unlike Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) or Disney (NYSE: DIS), which mainly offer movies and binge-worthy shows, fuboTV primarily focuses on live TV streaming. One of the few reasons that consumers are still holding on to cable is that many streaming services do not offer live news or sports, and fuboTV has recognized this.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • Markets: AMC looks to refinance debt, Alibaba stock seesaws, AMD shares jump, Chinese EV stocks rise

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the SEC filing indicating that AMC plans to refinance some debt this year, Alibaba shares seesawing amid fears some investors may cut stakes soon, AMD stock rising after being named a 'top pick' by Goldman Sachs, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks jumping on big delivery reports.

  • 3 Surefire Value Stocks That Could Keep Surging in 2022

    Growth stocks have held center stage over value stocks since the 2007-09 financial crisis. Wall Street continues to give preferential treatment to companies with potential for future revenue and earnings growth over those with strong historical performances. Waste Management (NYSE: WM), Ford (NYSE: F), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are three great companies to own for years to come.

  • Better Buy: CRISPR vs. Intellia

    Gene editing has attracted a lot of attention in recent years. That's because of the incredible potential if companies can make the technology work in various disease areas. The idea is to cut a genome in a particular location, and add, change, or remove a gene responsible for disease.

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares and said the order affected more than three dozen buildings but had no impact on the rest of the development.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Ar

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • 5 predictions for the stock market in 2022

    A New Year for investors is here. It's time for a few predictions!

  • 3 Cathie Wood Loser Stocks That Could Be 2022 Winners

    Famed innovation investor Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF had a 2021 to forget, down 22% over the past year, while the Nasdaq has galloped 61% higher. Many of her favorite stock picks have busted, and investors might be questioning whether she's lost her touch. Fear not; success in the stock market rarely moves in a straight line.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • 3 Surefire Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022

    The metaverse has created quite a buzz as companies and investors scramble to stake a claim in this digital gold rush. In simplest terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies -- including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -- with elements of ubiquitous tech like social media and video, resulting in an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop, and socialize. Bulls are calling the metaverse the next evolution of the internet, providing a network of always-on virtual spaces where people can interact.