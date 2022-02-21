U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.18
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8440
    -0.1310 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,394.74
    +171.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.51
    -54.27 (-5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.31
    +13.69 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

COFACE SA launches a tender offer to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent. Notes due 27 March 2024 issued by COFACE SA in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011805803)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coface SA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COFA.PA
Coface SA
Coface SA

COFACE SA launches a tender offer to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent. Notes due 27 March 2024 issued by COFACE SA in 2014 (ISIN: FR0011805803)

Paris, 21 February 2022 – 11.00

COFACE SA (the "Company") is launching today a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase up to a maximum acceptance amount of €150,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its €380,000,000 Guaranteed Subordinated 4.125 per cent. Notes due 27 March 2024 unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (ISIN: FR0011805803) (the “Notes”). The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The Company is also announcing its intention to issue euro-denominated fixed rate tier 2 notes (the "New Notes"). The pricing of the New Notes is expected to occur on or about 28 February 2022.

The Tender Offer will be open during the period from 21 February 2022 to 16:00 hours CET on 25 February 2022. The results are expected to be announced on 28 February 2022.

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

United States

The Tender Offer is not being made and will not be made directly or indirectly in or into, to owners of Notes who are located in the United States as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or to U.S. Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act (each a "U.S. Person") and such Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States, by persons located or resident in the United States or by U.S. Persons. Accordingly, copies of this document are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded in or into the United States or to any such person. Any purported offer to sell in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid, and offers to sell made by a person located or resident in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States or any U.S. Person will not be accepted.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET : +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL : +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI : +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Corentin HENRY : +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022
(subject to change)
Q1-2022 results: 28 April 2022 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022
H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)
9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2020 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”)



COFACE: FOR TRADE
With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.

www.coface.com




COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 31 March 2021 under the number D.21-0233 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Minka Kelly Says She Pushed Back Against Planned ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scene

    [This story contains spoilers for HBO’s Euphoria.] Minka Kelly is opening up about a conversation she had with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson regarding her character’s scripted nude scene. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Kelly shared that her character, who hired Maddy (Alexa Demie) as her son’s babysitter, was supposed to have a nude […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Tencent Leads China Tech Selloff Amid Fears of Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares had their worst two-day drop since July due to renewed fears Beijing may roll out more restrictions for private enterprise. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineTence

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • European stock markets rise as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks opened in the green as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold ease on mooted US-Russia summit, Clipper Logistics and John Menzies takeover talk

    Traders have welcomed the prospect of a US-Russia summit as tensions on the Ukraine border continue to dominate market sentiment. Oil and gold prices eased overnight after presidents Biden and Putin agreed to the potential meeting, which has raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. At the start of another busy week for corporate results, two potential mid-cap takeovers are taking shape.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)?

    Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • This 6.9%-Yielding Dividend Has Explosive Growth Potential

    The company recently took the first step toward its ultimate goal of paying an even bigger dividend.

  • Wall St futures, euro rally on Biden-Putin summit hopes

    U.S. stock index futures rallied, the euro rose and global stocks steadied on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff. U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. A summit would be held only if Russia did not first invade Ukraine, which Western countries have said it could do at any moment despite repeated denials.