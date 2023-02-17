U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Coffee Beauty Products Market Value to Reach US$ 961.9 Million by 2031, as per TMR Report

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global coffee beauty products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031, according to the market outlook report by TMR.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, February 17, 2023, Press release picture

Traditional personal care products generally comprise harmful chemicals, which could impact health of the skin. Rise in awareness among people about the ill-effects of chemical-based skincare products has led to a shift toward products that are developed using organic and natural ingredients, which are also known as green cosmetics. Coffee is gaining impetus in the personal care industry owing to advantages, such as anti-aging and antioxidant properties and ability to assist in improving the blood circulation in the skin. Demand for coffee-based beauty products is anticipated to rise in the next few years.

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Findings

  • Antioxidant properties of coffee can help in the protection of the skin from damage due to free radicals. Coffee beans are gaining traction as effective and efficient body cleansers. Caffeine has antibacterial, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties. It is known for reducing the puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Hence, demand for coffee is high among manufacturers of different types of skincare products, such as scrubs, masks, and face creams.

  • A range of coffee beauty products, such as lotions, creams, balms, and oils, are available in the market. These products are gaining traction, as they offer benefits such as nourishment, protection from environmental damage, and hydration. Some coffee beauty products are developed specifically for the face, while several are intended for utilization on the body.

  • The personal care industry is witnessing rise in demand for products that address the issue of skin aging. Demand for skincare coffee products has increased in the past few years owing to the ability to address aging skin issues. Major industry players are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop advanced products. As per the TMR research report on the coffee beauty products industry, the skincare segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period.

  • According to the market trend analysis report by TMR, the haircare segment is anticipated to expand at higher CAGR from 2023 to 2031. This can be ascribed to rise in usage of haircare coffee products across the globe, as these assist in enhancing hair texture, preventing hair loss, and improving blood circulation in the scalp.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64661

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Growth Drivers

  • Increase in adoption of organic and natural skincare products globally offers significant business opportunities for coffee beauty products providers

  • Surge in spending power and rise in understanding about the importance of personal care across the world are propelling global industry growth

Regional Analysis

  • As per TMR study on the coffee beauty products industry, North America is expected to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to improved spending power of the population, rise in consumption of coffee-based drinks, and notable coffee culture in the region

  • The market for coffee beauty products in Europe is driven by increase in the usage of beauty products manufactured using organic and natural ingredients

  • The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years owing to increase in inclination of the population on personal care products

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Competition Landscape

  • Manufacturers of coffee beauty products are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop and launch innovative products

  • These companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and marketing campaigns in order to maintain market positions

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=64661<>

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Players

  • Caudalie USA, Inc.

  • Avon Products, Inc.

  • L'Oréal Paris

  • JAVA Skin Care

  • MCaffeine

  • Mr. Bean Body Care

  • Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Sephora USA, Inc.

  • Vogue International LLC

Coffee Beauty Products Market Segmentation

Type

  • Skincare

  • Haircare

  • Perfume & Fragrance

  • Others

Product

  • Gels

  • Creams & Moisturizers

  • Serums

  • Lotions

  • Others (Sprays, Wipes, etc.)

Skin Type

  • Oily

  • Dry

  • Sensitive

  • Normal

  • Combination

Price Range

  • Low (Below US$ 25)

  • Medium (US$ 25-US$ 70)

  • High/Premium (Above US$ 70)

Consumer Group

  • Men

  • Women

  • Unisex

Distribution Channel

  • Online

    • Company Websites

    • E-commerce Websites

  • Offline

    • Specialty Stores

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

    • Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=64661

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -

Printed Leather Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Tennis Ball Machines Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Matcha Tea Powder Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

Beach Umbrella Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

Marine Insurance Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031

Cold Plunge Pools Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Outdoor TV Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Insect Repellent Apparel Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739779/Coffee-Beauty-Products-Market-Value-to-Reach-US-9619-Million-by-2031-as-per-TMR-Report

