Coffee Beauty Products Market Value to Reach US$ 961.9 Million by 2031, as per TMR Report

Traditional personal care products generally comprise harmful chemicals, which could impact health of the skin. Rise in awareness among people about the ill-effects of chemical-based skincare products has led to a shift toward products that are developed using organic and natural ingredients, which are also known as green cosmetics. Coffee is gaining impetus in the personal care industry owing to advantages, such as anti-aging and antioxidant properties and ability to assist in improving the blood circulation in the skin. Demand for coffee-based beauty products is anticipated to rise in the next few years.

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Findings

Antioxidant properties of coffee can help in the protection of the skin from damage due to free radicals. Coffee beans are gaining traction as effective and efficient body cleansers. Caffeine has antibacterial, anti-aging, and antioxidant properties. It is known for reducing the puffiness and dark circles under the eyes. Hence, demand for coffee is high among manufacturers of different types of skincare products, such as scrubs, masks, and face creams.

A range of coffee beauty products, such as lotions, creams, balms, and oils, are available in the market. These products are gaining traction, as they offer benefits such as nourishment, protection from environmental damage, and hydration. Some coffee beauty products are developed specifically for the face, while several are intended for utilization on the body.

The personal care industry is witnessing rise in demand for products that address the issue of skin aging. Demand for skincare coffee products has increased in the past few years owing to the ability to address aging skin issues. Major industry players are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop advanced products. As per the TMR research report on the coffee beauty products industry, the skincare segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period.

According to the market trend analysis report by TMR, the haircare segment is anticipated to expand at higher CAGR from 2023 to 2031. This can be ascribed to rise in usage of haircare coffee products across the globe, as these assist in enhancing hair texture, preventing hair loss, and improving blood circulation in the scalp.

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of organic and natural skincare products globally offers significant business opportunities for coffee beauty products providers

Surge in spending power and rise in understanding about the importance of personal care across the world are propelling global industry growth

Regional Analysis

As per TMR study on the coffee beauty products industry, North America is expected to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to improved spending power of the population, rise in consumption of coffee-based drinks, and notable coffee culture in the region

The market for coffee beauty products in Europe is driven by increase in the usage of beauty products manufactured using organic and natural ingredients

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years owing to increase in inclination of the population on personal care products

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Competition Landscape

Manufacturers of coffee beauty products are focusing on R&D activities in order to develop and launch innovative products

These companies are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and marketing campaigns in order to maintain market positions

Coffee Beauty Products Market: Key Players

Caudalie USA, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

L'Oréal Paris

JAVA Skin Care

MCaffeine

Mr. Bean Body Care

Laura Mercier US Buyer LLC

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Sephora USA, Inc.

Vogue International LLC

Coffee Beauty Products Market Segmentation

Type

Skincare

Haircare

Perfume & Fragrance

Others

Product

Gels

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

Lotions

Others (Sprays, Wipes, etc.)

Skin Type

Oily

Dry

Sensitive

Normal

Combination

Price Range

Low (Below US$ 25)

Medium (US$ 25-US$ 70)

High/Premium (Above US$ 70)

Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex

Distribution Channel

Online Company Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

