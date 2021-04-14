Coffee Brand STōK™ Rewards Food Deliverers with Cold Brew and Cold Hard Cash on 4/20

Cold brew brand celebrates 4/20, National Cold Brew Coffee Day, by fueling the holiday's unsung heroes delivering munchies

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This 4/20, STōK Cold Brew is celebrating everyone's favorite day in April – National Cold Brew Coffee Day, of course – by providing food delivery people with STōK Cold Brew to fuel them through the joint holiday. On what may be the munchiest day of the year, STōK is saluting those who deliver our food by giving them enough cold brew (a lot!) to cope with the surge in crave-worthy orders the day brings – plus a worthy $420 tip.

With ordering in at an all-time high, STōK Cold Brew understands 4/20 can be a wild day for food delivery people. On the day in recent years, delivery demand spiked by more than 300% for some munchy-worthy menu items.* This means a jam-packed day of work for the fearless folks delivering the grub. STōK aims to recognize these unsung heroes of 4/20 with the caffeinated cold brew they need to get through the day and cold hard cash to recognize their noble work.

"4/20 is obviously our favorite holiday at STōK, because it's National Cold Brew Coffee Day," said Andrew Hartshorn, senior vice president, STōK. "We know it's also a day when demand for food delivery is at its peak, so we want to help out the people who might need some extra caffeine – and cash! – to get through a hectic day of delivering."

Whether cuisine couriers are dealing with a friendly customer who forgot they ordered 10 pizzas or someone who tries to tip with board game cash, STōK aims to fuel food delivery folks with cold brew and a $420 tip worthy of their efforts. To enter, food deliverers can visit SToK420.com and share their wildest, funniest or most interesting delivery stories between April 13 and April 19. On 4/20, 100 random eligible winners will be selected to win cold brew and cold hard cash.

For deliverers on-the-go with stories to share during the mayhem of 4/20, they can check out STōK's Twitter (@SToKColdBrew) on National Cold Brew Coffee Day for another chance to nab STōK Cold Brew and $420 tips. Further program details, terms and conditions can be found on SToK420.com.

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, the makers of STōK believe in time and patience, not heat. From lighter to darker roasts to seasonal favorites, STōK Cold Brew offers a variety of flavors for any cold brew fanatic. STōK is available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 48-ounce bottle. To learn more, please check out the product locator and visit STōKColdBrew.com.

*Data from Postmates delivery report from April 20, 2019

STōK Cold Brew 4/20 Sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Starts on April 13, 2021 at 12:00:00 a.m. CT and ends on April 19, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. NOT OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. Open ONLY to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in AL & NE), and who deliver prepared food to consumers by vehicle or bicycle at the time of entry. One-hundred (100) Grand Prizes: $420.00 cash deposited on 4/20/21 directly to the winners' Venmo account, and a coupon for a STōK cold brew coffee, $5.99 ARV. Total ARV: $425.99 each. Total ARV of all prizes: $42,599.00. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries received. Void where prohibited. To enter and for complete Official Rules, click here. Sponsor: Danone, US LLC, 12002 Airport Way, Broomfield, CO 80021.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

