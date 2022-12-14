Coffee for a Cause: Vermont Coffee Company Donates Over $19,000 to Vermont Food Bank

The Stonewall Kitchen coffee brand supports families in need through sales of Friend Blend

Stonewall Kitchen and Vermont Coffee Company Representatives present Vermont Food Bank with donation check for over $19,000

Pictured left to right: Vermont Coffee Company Sales Manager, Hannah Albert; Vermont Food Bank Corporate Philanthropy Manager, Mica Seely; and Vermont Coffee Company Product Development Manager, Mira Goddard.

Middlebury, Vt., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen and Vermont Coffee Company are pleased to announce their donation of $19,720 to Vermont Food Bank. A large portion of the contribution comes through a wholesale partnership, where five percent of Vermont Coffee Company’s 32-ounce Friend Blend sales are set aside for the cause.

“Vermont Coffee Company started on the basis of roasting coffee for friends,” Stonewall Kitchen Chief Executive Officer, John Stiker said. “It became the company’s mission of how business is done. Coffee is a social stimulus that brings people together where a community is formed. This holiday season, we’re proud to support such a worthy organization that helps so many in need.”

Vermont Foodbank currently has three distribution centers that serve over 225 food shelves across all 14 counties in Vermont. The Vermont Foodbank is able to turn Stonewall Kitchen’s donation into the equivalent of nearly 33,000 meals.

“The Vermont Foodbank continues to distribute millions of pounds of food to meet the unprecedented need,” Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles said. “With 2 in 5 people in Vermont having experienced food insecurity in the past year, it is crucial that we continue to work together to make sure our neighbors have the food they need and want. The support of Stonewall Kitchen means that our neighbors have access to the food they need to thrive during these challenging times, as we work together to fulfill the promise of a Vermont without hunger.”

To learn more about Stonewall Kitchen’s Family of Brands, visit stonewallkitchen.com. To learn more about how you can help Vermont Food Bank visit vtfoodbank.org or check your state and local resources to support a food bank near you.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

About the Vermont Foodbank

The Vermont Foodbank is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization, providing nutritious food through a network of more than 300 community partners – food shelves, meal sites, schools, hospitals, and housing sites. Food insecurity has increased dramatically as a result of the pandemic and economic conditions. The Vermont Foodbank and its network have been on the front lines, working to ensure that everyone has the nutritious food they need. Last year, the Vermont Foodbank provided over 17 million pounds of food to people throughout Vermont. The Vermont Foodbank, a member of Feeding America, is nationally recognized as one of the most effective and efficient nonprofits and food banks in the nation.

Learn more at www.vtfoodbank.org.

CONTACT: Jacob Ouellette Stonewall Kitchen, LLC jouellette@stonewallkitchen.com



