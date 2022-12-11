U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.25
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,471.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,545.00
    -24.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,794.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.40
    +0.38 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    -10.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +0.54 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8610
    +0.3110 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,959.06
    -202.98 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.79
    -7.45 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.12
    -79.89 (-0.29%)
     

Coffee Consumption to Rise 1%-2% Per Year Through 2030, ICO Says

Mai Ngoc Chau and Jamille Tran
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global consumption of coffee is likely to climb by 1% to 2% a year through the end of the decade, according to International Coffee Organization Executive Director Vanusia Nogueira, who estimated about 25 million more 60 kg bags would be needed over the next eight years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are more conservative now for a short-term projection,” Nogueira said during a conference in Hanoi held by the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association, referring to all the events the world is facing, including high inflation in Europe. The ICO’s previous forecast that global consumption will rise 3.3% per year on average in the next four to five decades was too “optimistic,” she added.

The global industry will reach a balance in coffee supply and demand in the next two or three years, from the current deficit, Nogueira said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The world needs more of both arabica and robusta beans, but increases in robusta production and demand will be higher, she said. Traditional arabica producers are trying to grow robusta amid global warming while roasters have also tried to add more cheaper robusta in their blends. “If you have robusta with higher quality, consumers won’t feel a big difference in the blends.”

Many markets are looking for fine robusta, Nogueira said at the conference on Sunday. Vietnam is doing its homework on expanding to high-quality robusta production “quite well,” she said, recalling her surprise on tasting three sets of “very good” coffee cups during a visit a day earlier with a group of international guests to a coffee shop owned by the nation’s second largest coffee exporter Vinh Hiep Co.

The ICO doesn’t see Vietnam’s global dominance of robusta exports being hurt by Brazil’s increased production of conilon, because the extra output is to supply the South American country’s soluble industry, the world’s largest, according to Nogueira.

She said coffee-growing nations need to boost consumption domestically for better prices and benefits to their economies.

Vietnam sees domestic coffee consumption rising 5% to 10% in coming years, from the current 300,000 tons, which comprises 170,000 tons used for instant coffee production, Do Ha Nam, vice head of the country’s coffee association, said during the same conference.

Nam, who is also chairman of the nation’s top shipper Intimex Group, projected shipments from Vietnam dropping in 2022-23 because of lower production and insignificant carry-over stocks from the previous season.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rebounds as Key Pipeline Remains Shut and China Eases Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as a key North American pipeline remained shut and on the potential boost to demand from the easing of virus curbs in China.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateWe

  • Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies

    Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports. On Sunday, Canada's TC Energy said it has not yet determined the cause of the Keystone oil pipeline leak last week in the United States, while also not giving a timeline as to when the pipeline will resume operations. Meanwhile Russia's Putin said on Friday that his country, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes a "stupid" price cap on Russian agreed by G7 nations.

  • FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.

  • U.S. energy envoy Hochstein calls investor hostility to shale drilling "un-American" -FT

    "I think that the idea that financiers would tell companies in the United States not to increase production and to buy back shares and increase dividends when the profits are at all-time highs is outrageous," the White House's chief energy adviser told the FT, adding, "It is not only un-American, it is so unfair to the American public". Hochstein also criticised Exxon Mobil Corp's recently announced share buyback scheme.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Why It Makes So Much Sense the Buy Bitcoin Now

    For the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) novice, the beatdown that has been 2022 serves as a humbling reminder that the digital coin's price can fall just as fast as it rose. To give you a better understanding of why I believe this, we need to examine one of Bitcoin's unique characteristics that sets it apart from most other cryptocurrencies. Roughly every four years, or after 210,000 blocks have been mined, the Bitcoin block reward is cut in half in an event known as halving.

  • SoftBank, Tencent Lead Way as Asia’s Tech Investors Become Stock Sellers

    Many longtime shareholders are cashing out of their investments, a troubling sign after what has already been a painful market selloff.

  • Gasoline prices in Oklahoma fall to lowest level in more than a year

    The average in Oklahoma on Friday was $2.80 per gallon for regular, though many stations had it cheaper.

  • Urgent operation to contain massive oil spill in Kansas

    The largest spill in the Keystone pipeline's history forces an emergency shutdown in northern Kansas.

  • Sanctions loophole ‘lets Russian oil into Britain through the backdoor’

    A loophole in British sanctions on Russian oil allows imports through the backdoor, campaigners have claimed, threatening to undermine efforts to squeeze the Kremlin’s vast fossil fuel revenues.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c

  • Waning trust: China shadow banks pivot away from property to survive

    For more than a decade, Chinese developers' debt-fuelled construction boom enriched the country's shadow banks, who were eager to capitalise on the needs of an industry desperate for credit and too risky for traditional lenders. Now, in the wake of a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge, that credit demand has collapsed - and so too has the single biggest revenue stream for shadow banks, also known as trust firms. China's shadow banking industry - worth about $3 trillion, roughly the size of Britain's economy - is scrambling for new business, including direct investment in companies, family offices and asset management.

  • Caterpillar Leads 5 Stocks To See Infrastructure Spending Boost

    Dow Jones giant Caterpillar leads five construction stocks near buy points that should benefit from infrastructure spending bills.

  • Flexible work on Wall Street is here to stay, whether bosses like it or not

    Wall Street's top bosses have tried to bring back the office culture that defined the business pre-pandemic. Employees say the old world is never coming back.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Tax Tips Could Save You Big

    With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tokyo’s Broken Bond Market Needs More Than BOJ Tweaks to Heal

    (Bloomberg) -- A dialing back of massive Bank of Japan bond purchases and even a tweak to yield-curve control would fail to solve the liquidity drought in the country’s debt market next year, according to investors.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to Str

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For December

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim pickings these days.

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.