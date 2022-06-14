Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports 14% Increase in Net Sales, But Records Small Net Loss Due to Losses at Steep N Brew Subsidiary

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

STATEN ISLAND, New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company”) today announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022:



Net Sales. Net sales totaled $16,498,169 for the three months ended April 30, 2022, an increase of $2,029,611, or 14.0%, from $14,468,558 for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The increase in net sales was due to an increase of sales to the Company’s legacy customers partially offset by a decrease in sales from the Company’s Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2022 was $14,505,415, or 87.9% of net sales, as compared to $10,699,090, or 74% of net sales, for the three months April 30, 2021. The increase in cost of sales was due to the Company’s increased sales to the Company’s legacy customers, increased prices of green coffee and packaging materials and the Company’s continued losses from the Company’s Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary, which included obsolete inventory write-off of approximately $718,000.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2022 amounted to $1,992,754 or 12.1% of net sales, as compared to $3,769,468 or 26.1% of net sales, for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in gross profits on a percentage basis was attributable to the factors listed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $50,899 to $3,366,223 for the three months ended April 30, 2022 from $3,315,324 for the three months ended April 30, 2021. Selling and administrative expenses increased by $53,399 and officers’ salaries decreased by $2,500.

Net (Loss) Income. The Company had a net loss of $368,096 or $(0.06) per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 compared to net income of $357,044, or $0.06 per share basic and diluted for the three months ended April 30, 2021. The decrease in net income was due primarily to the continued losses from the Company’s Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary.

“Although we increased sales by approximately $2.0 million or 14.0% compared to last year and business remained strong in both the Coffee Holding legacy and Optco divisions, we recorded a loss of $0.06 per share for this fiscal period, primarily as a result of an operating loss at our Generations/Steep N Brew division. After several periods of losses at Generations/Steep N Brew, stemming from increasing costs, impacts of the COVID pandemic and poor performance, we are now looking to restructure the operational activities at Generations/Steep N Brew. Unfortunately, we incurred write offs relating to accounts receivables, inventory and packaging materials at this division, resulting in an operating loss of approximately $508,000 (net of tax) or $0.09 per share,” said Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company.

“Moving forward, I believe we have a clear direction on how to grow both our sales and profits as we had in the past by focusing on sales of unroasted green coffee beans to small and medium size roasters, sales of private label products to large wholesalers and retailers and a continued push on our own legacy brands. I believe this has been and will continue to be a winning formula in our efforts to grow both our sales and profits. We have increased our sales now for seven consecutive months compared to the prior year despite low meaningful sales from our Generations/Steep N Brew subsidiary, including a 14% increase this quarter and I anticipate that trend will continue in spite of the inflationary headwinds that many of our green coffee customers now face. We appreciate our shareholders’ loyalty and patience and we look forward to a clearer path forward in the immediate future,” concluded Mr. Gordon.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on its revenue growth and operations. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of any pandemics including the one caused by Covid-19, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021 (Unaudited) - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 3,025,137 $ 3,696,275 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $144,000 for 2022 and 2021 7,335,947 9,299,978 Inventories 15,972,528 15,961,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 430,938 542,224 Due from broker 261,250 725,000 Prepaid and refundable income taxes 375,417 75,952 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 27,401,217 30,301,295 Building machinery and equipment, net 3,277,216 2,662,628 Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $255,444 and $237,131 for 2022 and 2021, respectively 429,556 447,869 Trademarks and tradenames 408,000 408,000 Non-compete, net of accumulated amortization of $74,250 and $69,300 for 2022 and 2021, respectively 24,750 29,700 Goodwill 2,488,785 2,488,785 Equity method investments 366,444 402,245 Investment - other 2,500,000 2,500,000 Deferred income tax asset - net 114,961 77,394 Right of Use Asset 3,365,837 3,545,786 Deposits and other assets 508,522 449,225 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,885,288 $ 43,312,927 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,623,805 $ 5,047,640 Line of credit – current portion 5,900,000 3,800,850 Lease liability – current portion 191,374 340,400 Note payable – current portion 4,200 4,200 Due to broker 132,125 708,321 Income taxes payable 6,214 416,449 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,857,718 10,317,860 Lease liabilities 3,295,876 3,299,784 Note payable – long term 10,461 13,092 Deferred compensation payable 302,412 311,872 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,466,467 13,942,608 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Coffee Holding Co., Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021; 5,708,599 shares outstanding as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 6,634 6,634 Additional paid-in capital 19,052,806 18,688,797 Retained earnings 13,984,989 14,471,222 Less: Treasury stock, 925,331 common shares, at cost as of April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 (4,633,560 ) (4,633,560 ) Total Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 28,410,869 28,533,093 Non-controlling interest 7,952 837,226 TOTAL EQUITY 28,418,821 29,370,319 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 40,885,288 $ 43,312,927





COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

April 30, Three Months Ended

April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET SALES $ 33,203,029 $ 32,602,395 $ 16,498,169 $ 14,468,558 COST OF SALES 26,938,669 24,353,356 14,505,415 10,699,090 GROSS PROFIT 6,264,360 8,249,039 1,992,754 3,769,468 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and administrative 6,784,824 6,321,651 3,215,085 3,161,686 Officers’ salaries 302,275 306,863 151,138 153,638 TOTAL 7,087,099 6,628,514 3,366,223 3,315,324 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (822,739 ) 1,620,525 (1,373,469 ) 454,144 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 4,094 929 2,556 519 Loss from equity method investment (35,801 ) (3,915 ) (4,075 ) (1,317 ) Interest expense (90,293 ) (43,507 ) (49,683 ) (16,839 ) TOTAL (122,000 ) (46,493 ) (51,202 ) (17,637 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE (BENEFIT) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES AND NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY (944,739 ) 1,574,032 (1,424,671 ) 436,507 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (248,275 ) 510,329 (385,681 ) 129,086 NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST IN SUBSIDIARY (696,464 ) 1,063,703 (1,038,990 ) 307,421 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to the non-controlling interest 609,231 (29,348 ) 670,894 49,623 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. $ (87,233 ) $ 1,034,355 $ (368,096 ) $ 357,044 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (.02 ) $ .18 $ (.06 ) $ .06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599





COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)

2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (696,464 ) $ 1,063,703 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 280,594 337,353 Stock-based compensation 364,009 379,537 Unrealized gain on commodities (112,446 ) (559,408 ) Loss on equity method investments 35,801 3,915 Write-off of accounts receivable 415,096 - Write-down of obsolete inventory 718,353 - Amortization of right of use asset 179,949 226,155 Deferred income taxes (37,567 ) 154,550 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,548,935 709,476 Inventories (949,058 ) 1,935,996 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 111,286 (173,177 ) Prepaid and refundable income taxes (299,465 ) 91,684 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,423,835 ) 970,875 Deposits and other assets (68,757 ) (100,000 ) Change in lease liability (152,934 ) (248,980 ) Income taxes payable (410,235 ) 255,611 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,496,738 ) 5,047,290 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of machinery and equipment (871,919 ) (597,444 ) Net cash used in investing activities (871,919 ) (597,444 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Advances under bank line of credit 2,500,000 15,563 Principal payments on note payable (2,631 ) (2,507 ) Payment of dividend (399,000 ) - Principal payments under bank line of credit (400,850 ) (3,809,885 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,697,519 (3,796,829 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (671,138 ) 653,017 CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,696,275 2,875,120 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 3,025,137 $ 3,528,137





2022 2021 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW DATA: Interest paid $ 84,967 $ 54,943 Income taxes paid $ 498,992 $ 8,485 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of inventory by non-controlling interest $ 220,043 Initial recognition of operating lease right of use asset - $ 65,999 Initial recognition of operating lease liabilities - $ 65,999





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE



To supplement Coffee Holding’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Coffee Holding uses a non-GAAP measure, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes (benefits), Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA). This non-GAAP measure is provided to enhance overall understanding of Coffee Holding’s current financial performance. Reconciliation of the nearest GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA follows:

Net income (GAAP measure) $ (368,096 ) Addback:

Interest expense 49,683 Income tax provision (385,681 ) Depreciation and amortization 124,835 Stock compensation 174,241 Total adjusted EBITDA $ (405,018 )



