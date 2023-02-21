U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Coffee Pods And Capsules Market: Europe will account for 45% of the market's growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coffee pods and capsules market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,460.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. Europe will account for 45% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the coffee pods and capsules market was valued at USD 18,436.25 million. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Five Forces
The market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods, Foil, and paper-wrapped coffee pods), Type (Coffee capsules and Coffee pods), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • Coffee capsules with aluminum covers and plastic cup-based coffee pods played a significant role in the market as they are pre-measured and packaged coffee options. This is majorly due to the increase in demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages. Coffee producers choose capsules because of their versatility, ease of use, and compatibility with a wide range of types of equipment and coffee items. Evolving packaging technologies and the capacity to compete with high-end and exotic brands are reasons for the popularity of coffee capsules.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global coffee pods and capsules market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coffee pods and capsules market.

  • Europe will account for 45% of the global coffee capsules and coffee pods market during the forecast period. In 2019, it was estimated that 13.2% of the total household expenditure was on foods and beverages. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, which are the primary distribution channels for coffee capsules and coffee pods are majorly preferred in urban areas of the region. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the coffee pods and capsules market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rapid urbanization and increasing availability of organized outlets for the convenience of the growing working population in many developing economies has increased the demand for convenient-to-use products has been increasing exponentially.

  • Cafes and restaurants use single-serving coffee options for their convenience as it reduces manual work and works as a way to reduce the need of employing professional baristas.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Coffee pods and capsules face strong competition from demand for other coffee options like instant coffee and RTD coffee.

  • Many new vendors have started introducing technologically innovative products to meet the constantly changing demand for coffee beans and capsules.

  • For instance, the Swiss coffee brand coffee introduced a single-serving coffee pod ball with a seaweed-based casing instead of an aluminum or plastic capsule in 2022.

  • In August 2022, Tim Hortons released four variations of capsules for its users to try out different flavors like decaf, bright, bold, and classic.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • One of the major challenges for the market is the high price of coffee pods and capsules compared to traditional coffee products.

  • Consumers in developing economies like Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America prefer traditional coffee over coffee pods and capsules for its cheaper price range.

  • Consumers in highly populated nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others still prefer traditional coffee due to their efficiency and because they produce more cups of coffee than pods and capsules.

  • Hence, it becomes imperative that the players in the market scale down the prices of coffee pods and coffee capsules attract consumers from developing nations.

What are the key data covered in this Coffee Pods and Capsules Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coffee pods and capsules Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the coffee pods and capsules Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the coffee pods And capsules Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods and capsules Market vendors

The functional coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. One of the key factors driving the global functional coffee market growth is the increasing consumption of coffee.

The specialty coffee shops market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.17 billion. The Increasing consumption of coffee is notably driving the specialty coffee shops' market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.

Coffee Pods And Capsules Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

144

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9460.13 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 45%

Key countries

US, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc. 

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market OverviewExhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market DefinitionExhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global coffee pods and capsules market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bestpresso Inc.

  • 12.4 Coffee Capsules Inc.

  • 12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

  • 12.6 Emeril Lagasse Foundation

  • 12.7 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 12.8 JDE PEETs NV

  • 12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 12.10 Luigi Lavazza SpA

  • 12.11 McDonald Corp.

  • 12.12 Nestle SA

  • 12.13 Starbucks Corp.

  • 12.14 The J.M Smucker Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

