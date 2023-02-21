Coffee Pods And Capsules Market: Europe will account for 45% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coffee pods and capsules market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,460.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will decelerate. Europe will account for 45% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the coffee pods and capsules market was valued at USD 18,436.25 million. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Five Forces

The market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods, Foil, and paper-wrapped coffee pods), Type (Coffee capsules and Coffee pods), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Coffee capsules with aluminum covers and plastic cup-based coffee pods played a significant role in the market as they are pre-measured and packaged coffee options. This is majorly due to the increase in demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages. Coffee producers choose capsules because of their versatility, ease of use, and compatibility with a wide range of types of equipment and coffee items. Evolving packaging technologies and the capacity to compete with high-end and exotic brands are reasons for the popularity of coffee capsules.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global coffee pods and capsules market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coffee pods and capsules market.

Europe will account for 45% of the global coffee capsules and coffee pods market during the forecast period. In 2019, it was estimated that 13.2% of the total household expenditure was on foods and beverages. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, which are the primary distribution channels for coffee capsules and coffee pods are majorly preferred in urban areas of the region. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the coffee pods and capsules market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Coffee Pods And Capsules Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rapid urbanization and increasing availability of organized outlets for the convenience of the growing working population in many developing economies has increased the demand for convenient-to-use products has been increasing exponentially.

Cafes and restaurants use single-serving coffee options for their convenience as it reduces manual work and works as a way to reduce the need of employing professional baristas.

Leading trends influencing the market

Coffee pods and capsules face strong competition from demand for other coffee options like instant coffee and RTD coffee.

Many new vendors have started introducing technologically innovative products to meet the constantly changing demand for coffee beans and capsules.

For instance, the Swiss coffee brand coffee introduced a single-serving coffee pod ball with a seaweed-based casing instead of an aluminum or plastic capsule in 2022.

In August 2022, Tim Hortons released four variations of capsules for its users to try out different flavors like decaf, bright, bold, and classic.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the major challenges for the market is the high price of coffee pods and capsules compared to traditional coffee products.

Consumers in developing economies like Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America prefer traditional coffee over coffee pods and capsules for its cheaper price range.

Consumers in highly populated nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others still prefer traditional coffee due to their efficiency and because they produce more cups of coffee than pods and capsules.

Hence, it becomes imperative that the players in the market scale down the prices of coffee pods and coffee capsules attract consumers from developing nations.

What are the key data covered in this Coffee Pods and Capsules Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coffee pods and capsules Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coffee pods and capsules Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coffee pods And capsules Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods and capsules Market vendors

Coffee Pods And Capsules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9460.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

