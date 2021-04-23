U.S. markets closed

Coffee Pods Market to Grow by USD 8.53 Billion and Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 5%|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods market is set to grow by USD 8.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coffee Pods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coffee Pods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The coffee pods market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    o Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods
    o Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods

  • Geographic
    o Europe
    o North America
    o APAC
    o South America
    o The Middle East and Africa

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the coffee pods market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Coffee Pods Market size

  • Coffee Pods Market trends

  • Coffee Pods Market industry analysis

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Chocolate Market in Europe- The chocolate market in Europe is segmented by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (western Europe and eastern Europe). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Organic Banana Market- The organic banana market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coffee pods market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

  • illycaffe Spa

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • Luigi Lavazza Spa

  • maxingvest AG

  • Melitta Group Co.

  • Nestle SA

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • The J.M. Smucker Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
