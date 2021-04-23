Coffee Pods Market to Grow by USD 8.53 Billion and Accelerates at a CAGR of Over 5%|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods market is set to grow by USD 8.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The coffee pods market is segmented as below:
Product
o Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods
o Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods
Geographic
o Europe
o North America
o APAC
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the coffee pods market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
Coffee Pods Market size
Coffee Pods Market trends
Coffee Pods Market industry analysis
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the coffee pods market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
illycaffe Spa
JAB Holding Co. Sarl
Luigi Lavazza Spa
maxingvest AG
Melitta Group Co.
Nestle SA
Starbucks Corp.
The J.M. Smucker Co.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
