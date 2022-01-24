U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.50
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,329.00
    +172.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,505.25
    +78.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.50
    +15.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.78
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,238.39
    -400.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    811.49
    +568.81 (+234.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Coffee Pods Market size to grow by USD 8.53 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%|Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee pods market is set to grow by USD 8.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Coffee Pods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Coffee Pods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The coffee pods market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods are expected to significantly drive the product segment in the global coffee pods market during the forecast period. Additionally, due to the presence of several global and regional vendors the, capsule and plastic cups-based market has remained moderately fragmented.

  • Geographic

To learn more about the contribution of other segments and geographical analysis, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44178

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. The convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the main vendors are following coffee capsules. These coffee capsules usually comprise of roasted coffee wrapped in aluminum and plastic cups which require processing to recycle making them critical from environmental aspects. Hence, the major vendors of coffee pods are introducing biodegradable and compostable coffee pods to attract consumers seeking eco-friendly capsules.

Some of the prominent vendors in the coffee pods market compete on basis of price, quality, innovation, distribution and promotion. In addition, the rise in the number of product launches is a key factor fueling the global coffee pods market for a long time. Moreover, the rise in demand for organic coffee in various countries is encouraging vendors to launch innovative products consistently for the expansion of their customer base. However, with an increasing number of product launches the consumers can have a wide range of options to choose from.

Moreover, there has been significant growth in the number of organized retailers worldwide, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Also, these supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as a major distribution channel for coffee pods in various countries in the world.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the coffee pods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coffee Pods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coffee pods market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

Related Reports:

Chocolate Market in Europe- The chocolate market in Europe is segmented by product (milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate) and geography (western Europe and eastern Europe). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Organic Banana Market- The organic banana market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report

Coffee Pods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

  • illycaffe Spa

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • Luigi Lavazza Spa

  • maxingvest AG

  • Melitta Group Co.

  • Nestle SA

  • Starbucks Corp.

  • The J.M. Smucker Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/coffee-pods-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coffee-pods-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-53-billion-and-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-5technavio-301465805.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Monday while U.S. and European equity futures were mixed as traders weighed the likely market impact of Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukrain

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tighten

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShar

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskGlobal benchmark Br

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • The Stock Market Just Suffered Its Worst Week Since 2020. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The Fed, Washington, and earnings helped the S&P 500 soar after the pandemic. They’re behind its slide now.

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoStocks, Futures Mixed With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of