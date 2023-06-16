How to make coffee popsicles, the perfect summertime treat for coffee lovers!

If you’re a coffee lover and have yet to discover the delicious indulgence of coffee popsicles, get ready to cool down with the ultimate caffeinated treat! Ideal for summertime, coffee popsicles are not only a welcome refresher in the scorching heat but also deliver a jolt of energy that will power your summer fun all day long. What’s more, they’re super easy to make for even the novice popsicle maker. They can also be customized to your heart’s content, so you end up with your ideal coffee concoction chilled to perfection. Here’s how to make easy, delicious coffee popsicles with just two ingredients, a popsicle mold and a freezer.

Watch the video above to learn how to make delicious coffee popsicles.

How to make coffee popsicles

Ingredients:

Popsicle Molds

Creamer

Iced coffee

Instructions:

Fill the top of the mold with your favorite creamer. Typically, the top of your mold will be facing down when preparing popsicles.

Put molds into the freezer.

Once the creamer has frozen, remove the molds from the freezer and fill the rest of the mold with iced coffee.

Place popsicle sticks into the molds.

Freeze popsicles until they’re completely solid.

Enjoy!

Bonus Tips:

Make ice cubes with the remaining iced coffee. This helps your iced coffee drinks stay cold without diluting the flavor.

You can also dip your popsicle in your iced coffee for an added flavor (and caffeine) boost.

Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations:

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools, appliances and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

How to customize your homemade coffee popsicles

Make layered coffee popsicles. You can create delicious, customizable, layered coffee popsicles by adding one layer to your molds, freezing them, and adding another layer once the previous layer is frozen solid. For example, to make a tasty 3-layer coffee popsicle add an iced coffee layer, freeze for one hour, add a latter layer, freeze, and finally, add a creamer layer with any desired mix-ins like chocolate chips or nuts, and freeze until solid.

Use different types of coffee. You can use regular coffee, espresso, or cold brew coffee for your coffee popsicles. Each type of coffee will give your popsicles a different flavor and intensity.

Make them alcoholic. If you're 21 or older and looking for a fun, refreshing summer adult beverage, you can add a shot of your favorite liquor to your popsicles, giving them a boozy kick.

Add different mix-ins for a dessert-focused treat: You can add different mix-ins to your creamer layer, like chocolate chips, nuts, cocoa powder, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and more, to create a more dessert-focused coffee popsicle.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make coffee popsicles for the perfect summertime treat