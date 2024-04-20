A coffee roastery in Finland has launched an AI-generated blend. The results were surprising

JARI TANNER
2 min read
0

HELSINKI (AP) — An artisan roastery based in the Finnish capital has introduced a coffee blend that has been developed by artificial intelligence in a trial in which it's hoped that technology can ease the workload in a sector that traditionally prides itself on manual work.

It is only apt that the Helsinki-based Kaffa Roastery’s “AI-conic” blend was launched this week in Finland, a Nordic nation of 5.6 million that consumes the most coffee in the world at 12 kilograms per capita annually, according to the International Coffee Organization.

The blend — an AI-picked mixture with four types of beans dominated by Brazil’s velvety Fazenda Pinhal — is the end result of a joint project by Kaffa, Finland’s third-biggest coffee roastery, and local AI consultancy Elev.

“Leveraging models akin to ChatGPT and Copilot, the AI was tasked with crafting a blend that would ideally suit coffee enthusiasts’ tastes, pushing the boundaries of conventional flavor combinations," Elev said.

Kaffa Roastery’s founder Svante Hampf told The Associated Press on Saturday that the two partners wanted to trial how AI and its different tools could be of help in coffee roasting, a traditional artisan profession highly valued in Finland.

“We basically gave descriptions of all our coffee types and their flavors to AI and instructed it to create a new exciting blend,” said Hampf, while showcasing “AI-conic” at the Helsinki Coffee Festival that annually brings together roasteries and coffee aficionados.

In addition to coming up with its chosen mixture of beans from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and Guatemala, AI created the coffee package label and a detailed taste description saying “AI-conic” is “a well balanced blend of sweetness and ripe fruit.”

Hampf acknowledged he was surprised that AI “somewhat weirdly” chose to make the blend out of four different type of coffee beans, rather than the usual two or three which allows distinction in taste between flavors from different origins.

After the first test roasting and blind testing, Kaffa’s coffee experts agreed, however, that the tech-assisted blend was perfect, and there was no need for human adjustments.

According to Elev’s spokesman Antti Merilehto “AI-conic is a tangible example of how AI can introduce new perspectives to seasoned professionals” while offering coffee lovers new taste experiences.

Kaffa Roastery hopes the trial serves as an opener of dialogue between coffee professionals of things to come in the future in Finland, a nation that has both a strong coffee culture and a passion for technology with a flourishing startup scene.

“This (trial) was the first step in seeing how AI could help us in the future,” Hampf said, adding the project brought smoothly together “the artisan skills of a roastery” and AI-provided data. “I think AI has plenty to offer us in the long run. We are particularly impressed of the coffee taste descriptions it created.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe Asks US to Help Remind Banks That Sanctions Eased

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has asked the US to remind banks that Washington has recently eased some of its sanctions on the southern African nation.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackMagnificent Seven Earnings Arrive With Stocks at Critical MomentXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015“We requested the US Treasury to issue an advisory note to US bank

  • This Week in AI: When 'open source' isn't so open

    Keeping up with an industry as fast-moving as AI is a tall order. So until an AI can do it for you, here’s a handy roundup of recent stories in the world of machine learning, along with notable research and experiments we didn’t cover on their own. This week, Meta released the latest in its Llama series of generative AI models: Llama 3 8B and Llama 3 70B. Capable of analyzing and writing text, the models are "open sourced," Meta said -- intended to be a "foundational piece" of systems that devel

  • Fraught but necessary: The money conversation when one half of a couple retires

    Nearly half of couples haven’t figured out how they will recreate their paychecks in retirement. Talking about it is essential.

  • Why vector databases are having a moment as the AI hype cycle peaks

    Vector databases are all the rage, judging by the number of startups entering the space and the investors ponying up for a piece of the pie. The proliferation of large language models (LLMs) and the generative AI (GenAI) movement have created fertile ground for vector database technologies to flourish. While traditional relational databases such as Postgres or MySQL are well-suited to structured data -- predefined data types that can be filed neatly in rows and columns -- this doesn't work so we

  • Here's what $1 million buys in today's housing market

    Surging home prices made us wonder what $1 million buys in today's housing market. Here’s a sample of listings in cities across the country.

  • IMF, World Bank steering committee stresses accountability as reforms advance

    The steering committee for both International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Saturday emphasized the need for broader accountability as the institutions implemented reforms to help countries grapple with climate change and other shocks. "We must hold ourselves accountable more broadly as we become a better and bigger bank," said Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for finance, who heads the joint Development Committee this year. Al Husseini issued a chair's statement, rather than a communique, amid disagreements over wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, but referenced economic risks posed by the conflicts.

  • Prepare for bitcoin to fall after the long-awaited halving, JPMorgan says

    "We do not expect bitcoin price increases post halving as it has been already priced in," JPMorgan says, adding that they see a downturn ahead.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.

  • US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

    The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday is set to vote on, and expected to pass, a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from party hardliners. More than two months have passed since the Democratic-majority Senate passed a similar measure and U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes some $60.84 billion for Ukraine as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Super Micro Computer Stock After It Soared 780%?

    Shares of Supermicro have soared thanks to its strong relationship with AI darling Nvidia.