Coffee shop, Indian supermarket, gym: These are the newest North Jersey business openings

D1 Training Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

D1 Training Willowbrook Mall in Wayne

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: A training facility for college and professional athletes, weekend warriors and first-time gym goers. Featuring a large open turf area, weight racks, dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX suspension system, cardio equipment and vertical jump testers. Also includes a viewing area for parents, coaches, athletes to look to learn from their peers.

“D1 Training in Willowbrook Mall can complement the training regime that an athlete might have at a club or high school team, whether that’s early-morning boot camps or afternoon group sessions in the off-season,” said the facility’s owner, Mike Garrett.

WHERE: 330 Willowbrook Blvd., Wayne. 973-874-1495, d1training.com/willowbrook-mall,.

WHEN: Soft opening is Nov. 27. Grand opening weekend celebration Dec. 2 and 3, followed by the official grand opening event on Dec. 4.

NutriBella Juicery, Englewood

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: Organic cold press juices that taste delicious, are always fresh and nourish your body.

WHERE: 18 Engle Street, Suite C5, Englewood. jennifer@nutribellajuicery.com, nutribellajuicery.com/.

WHEN: Ribbon-cutting and grand opening start 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. Open 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Ethan and the Bean, Morristown

Michael Candido pours coffee at Ethan and the Bean in Little Falls on 11/14/19.

WHAT YOU’LL FIND: After the success of their first location in Little Falls, the owners of Ethan and the Bean are opening a second location in downtown Morristown. The coffee shop is run by a non-profit that trains and employs adults with learning disabilities. All of the money made goes to support Ethan and The Bean’s mission to help its employees interact with their community in meaningful and fulfilling ways.

Here you’ll find in-house baked goods, breads and pastries, grab and go foods, iced and hot coffee, tea, and merchandise.

WHERE: 70 Speedwell Ave., Suite 3, Morristown; 973-988-3054, ethanandthebean.com.

WHEN: Grand opening is Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Subzi Mandi, Clifton

WHAT YOU'LL FIND: Indian supermarket featuring a wide selection of produce, dairy, spices, frozen and dry food items. Store will feature a bakery and kitchen where fresh breads, curries and other dishes will be produced and pre-packaged for sale.

WHERE: Clifton Plaza, 1006 Route 46, Clifton.

WHEN: Opening date to be announced

