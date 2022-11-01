U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Coffee Substitute Market to grow by 1.84 Bn in 2022, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography -Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coffee substitute market, operating under the Consumer Staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.84 billion, at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Growing demand for green tea has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of coffee among millennials might hamper the market growth. 

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the offline category will lead the growth under the Distribution Channel segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,
impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee substitute market report covers the following areas:

The rising demand for green tea and energy drinks is one of the main factors fueling growth in the market for coffee alternatives. The discovery of distinctive and flavorful green tea will fuel the demand for coffee substitutes and, in turn, drive the market in focus due to health benefits. However, the market for coffee substitutes will face significant challenges during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of coffee among millennials.

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee substitute market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coffee substitute market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coffee substitute market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee substitute market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!
annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Baby Puffs and Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the baby puffs and snacks market segmentation by product (baby puffs and baby snacks) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Soup Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the soup market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Coffee Substitute Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.71

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anthonys Goods, Dandy Blend, drink nuJo, Flying Embers, Hand Family Companies, Mondelez International Inc., Mud Wtr Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Postum, Remedy Organics, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Slate Craft Goods LLC, So Good Brand Inc., Tattvas Herbs LLC, Teeccino Caffe Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., World Finer Foods LLC, and World Matcha Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Dandy Blend

  • 10.4 Mud Wtr Inc.

  • 10.5 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.6 Postum

  • 10.7 Rishi Tea and Botanicals

  • 10.8 Tattvas Herbs LLC

  • 10.9 Teeccino Caffe Inc.

  • 10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.11 World Finer Foods LLC

  • 10.12 World Matcha Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coffee-substitute-market-to-grow-by-1-84-bn-in-2022--segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography--technavio-301662379.html

SOURCE Technavio

