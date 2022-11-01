Coffee Substitute Market to grow by 1.84 Bn in 2022, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coffee substitute market, operating under the Consumer Staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.84 billion, at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Growing demand for green tea has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of coffee among millennials might hamper the market growth. Request the Latest Free sample report

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the offline category will lead the growth under the Distribution Channel segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Distribution Channel

Geography

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee substitute market report covers the following areas:

The rising demand for green tea and energy drinks is one of the main factors fueling growth in the market for coffee alternatives. The discovery of distinctive and flavorful green tea will fuel the demand for coffee substitutes and, in turn, drive the market in focus due to health benefits. However, the market for coffee substitutes will face significant challenges during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of coffee among millennials.

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee substitute market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee substitute market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee substitute market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee substitute market, vendors

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

