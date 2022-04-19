Coffman Engineers Announces New Board Director and New Shareholders

Image

Company Board elects new director, Names six shareholders

Coffman Engineers New Principals and Board Member

SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffman Engineers, Inc., a national multidiscipline engineering firm, announced a new board director and six new shareholders at the annual shareholder meeting held on March 17.

Scott Twele, PE, was elected as a board director, and re-elected directors Arvind Nerurkar and Brion Wise will serve another term. Scott is the California Regional Manager, the San Diego office managing principal, and a fire protection engineer.

"Scott is a respected engineer with a deep commitment to our business and culture. He is a welcome asset to the board, and I look forward to his energy and ideas. I also want to thank Dave Gardner for serving as a director for more than 10 years. We owe him huge thanks for his significant contribution to our success," said Dave Ruff, PE, CEO, and Chair.

Coffman's new shareholders include James Chen, PE; Christopher Haight, PE, SE; Renato Molina, PE; Nicholai Smith, PE; Brian Walkenhauer, PE, SE; and Rob Wasserman, PE, SE.

"Congratulations to Coffman's new shareholders. It is critically important to strengthen and grow our leadership team companywide with fresh energy and perspectives. We are fortunate to have their continued commitment to the success of our clients and company," said Ruff.

James Chen, PE, is an electrical engineering discipline manager and the Raleigh office operations manager. In addition to consulting, he has helped grow Coffman's business throughout the Tar Heel State.

Christopher Haight, PE, SE, is a structural engineer and the Orange County office operations manager. He combines his knowledge in local building design and experience working abroad to lead and manage the growing office.

Renato Molina, PE, is a fire protection engineer and the D.C. Metro office operations manager. His office leadership and experience in the fire protection industry have been instrumental in establishing Coffman's presence throughout the region.

Nicholai Smith, PE, is an electrical engineer in Coffman's Anchorage office and leads commercial and industrial design projects. He is the electrical department lead for key oil and gas clients.

Brian Walkenhauer, PE, SE, is a structural engineer and the Burlington office operations manager. His design background includes commercial, industrial, military, and complex seismic retrofit projects.

Rob Wasserman, PE, SE, is a project management professional and civil and structural engineer in Coffman's Anchorage office. Rob specializes in industrial projects, including petroleum, liquified natural gas, refineries, and terminals.

Complete leadership bios are available at www.coffman.com/leadership/.

About Coffman Engineers

Since 1979, Coffman Engineers has grown and expanded into dozens of service offerings, but the commitment to innovative work and enduring relationships remains unchanged. Coffman offers deep and scalable multidiscipline engineering services, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman's 620 employees from 20 locations are committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

