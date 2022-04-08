Coforma's Health+™ Program Will Support the US Department of Health and Human Services in Shaping Long COVID Solutions

The US Department of Health and Human Services has engaged Coforma's Health+™ program to surface the lived experiences of people with Long COVID to guide the co-creation of innovative solutions.

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health (OASH) has selected Coforma and prime contract partner INSI Cloud to leverage Coforma's Health+™ program in support of the agency's goal to understand the lived experiences and needs of people impacted by Long COVID and facilitate the identification and implementation of innovative solutions to increase their quality of care and life.

During the pandemic, people with COVID-19, from all backgrounds and communities, began reporting symptoms lasting or fluctuating beyond three weeks, sometimes with disabling consequences. These 'long haulers' reported a variety of symptoms—long-term effects of the COVID-19 infection which have come to be known, collectively, as 'Long COVID.'

Health+™ uses an agile approach to navigate the complex healthcare space and apply human-centered design and research to uncover opportunities to leverage insights around lived experiences, cross-discipline knowledge, and strategic partnerships to identify and co-create effective solutions to high-impact health issues .

"The people and communities impacted by Long COVID are at the forefront of this effort. Our research will be done in careful consideration of the fact that preliminary studies show there are specific populations and communities uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19 and to experiencing Long COVID–often influenced by social determinants of health, such as poverty, and by structural inequities, such as racism and discrimination. We're honored to collaborate meaningfully with HHS and the OASH to involve Long COVID patients and patient-advocates in the surfacing of data-informed, high-impact solutions," said Ashleigh Axios, CXO and co-owner of Coforma.

About Health+™: Health+™ ("health plus") is a trademarked and proprietary program developed by Coforma in 2019, which applies human-centered design and research to cultivate solutions to the most pressing challenges in the healthcare sector. Recent, for-service cycles of the program were run on behalf of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and their partners at Howard University and the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation around Sickle Cell disease and Lyme disease. Learn more about Health+™ at "https://healthplusprogram.io"healthplusprogram.io..

