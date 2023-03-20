Cogeco and Cogeco Communications Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ -Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended February 28, 2023, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss their financial and operating results.

The conference call will be available on Cogeco's website at https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. The conference replay will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Local - Toronto: 1 416-764-8658

Toll Free - North America: 1 888-886-7786

To join this conference call, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c1992.html