Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual And Special Shareholders' Meeting
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 16, 2021 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 14, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
Nominee
Results
For
% For
Withhold
% Withhold
Colleen Abdoulah
Elected
173,128,416
99.98
26,257
0.02
Louis Audet
Elected
172,782,686
99.79
371,987
0.21
Robin Bienenstock
Elected
173,130,262
99.99
24,411
0.01
James C. Cherry
Elected
172,488,245
99.62
666,428
0.38
Pippa Dunn
Elected
173,099,744
99.97
54,929
0.03
Joanne Ferstman
Elected
171,754,850
99.19
1,399,823
0.81
Philippe Jetté
Elected
173,124,081
99.98
30,592
0.02
Bernard Lord
Elected
169,944,593
98.15
3,210,080
1.85
David McAusland
Elected
172,804,026
99.80
350,647
0.20
Caroline Papadatos
Elected
173,129,736
99.99
24,937
0.01
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides broadband services (Internet, television and phone) to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.
