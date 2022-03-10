U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Desjardins Industrials, TMT & Consumer Virtual Conference

·1 min read
MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating at the 2022 Desjardins Industrials, TMT & Consumer virtual conference. As part of this conference Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

About Cogeco Communications
Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of over 60 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, television and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Today

    Up one day, down the next: Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is falling again Thursday, down by 5% as of 12:46 p.m. ET. The news around Tesla Thursday has been broadly positive, after all. Analysts at megabank Citigroup announced that based on data from Citi's proprietary "EV mind-share tracker," Tesla's electric cars "dominate the broader EV market."

  • Should Investors Take a Long Position in Uranium?

    According to a number of media reports I have read Wednesday, Russia said it will restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions from the West. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (SRUUF) (CA.U.UT) is fairly new and was started by the Canadian asset manager Sprott. In the daily bar chart of The Uranium Trust (CA.U.UT) we can see a bullish picture.

  • A Fresh Look at Marvell Technology

    If you used my December column on Marvell Technology as a guide, traders should have been stopped out of their long positions in the semiconductor manufacturer at $75 . In the updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MRVL, below, we can see a bullish piercing pattern in the past few days. A rally back above the 200-day moving average line, should it happen, will improve the picture.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.

    Even though gas prices are on the rise nationwide, some states are paying a lot more than others. See how your state compares.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Silver Prices Slump on Profit Taking

    Gold prices drop weighing on silver prices

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Impede Output Boost as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • Average price of petrol nears £1.60 per litre

    Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show UK forecourts sold the fuel at an average price of 159.6p per litre on Wednesday, up 3.2p since Monday.

  • Social Media Crown Elon Musk 'Superman' for His Support of Ukraine

    The billionaire has become one of Ukraine's biggest supporters since Russia invaded the country.

  • India's Russian coal imports could be highest in over two years in March

    India's coal imports from Russia in March could be the highest in more than two years, data from research consultancies showed, as Indian buyers continue buying the fuel from a market that is now increasingly isolated by sanctions. Vessels carrying at least 1.06 million tonnes of coking coal, mainly used for steelmaking, and thermal coal, used primarily for electricity generation, are set to deliver the fuel at Indian ports in March, the highest since January 2020, data from consultancy Kpler showed. Russia, usually India's sixth largest supplier of coking and thermal coal, could start offering more competitive prices to Chinese and Indian buyers as European and other customers spurn Russia because of sanctions, traders said, adding that the trade could also be boosted by a rouble-rupee trading arrangement.

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

    In sport, the challengers know that they must solidify the rare opportunities that will present themselves to bring down the big favorites. The recent surge in oil prices, which translates into an explosion in the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump, is one of those rare opportunities for Tesla's young rivals. In view of the surge in the price of gasoline, we can logically speculate that consumers will show interest in electric vehicles.

  • U.S. shale shortages to limit efforts to replace banned Russian oil

    U.S. shale producers are unlikely to replace banned Russian oil imports due to a shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor and a dwindling backlog of wells waiting to be completed, energy executives and analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on Tuesday on Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, putting a spotlight on shale producers' ability to boost output to make up for the loss of about 200,000 barrels per day of Russia crude typically imported by domestic refiners. Shale has a short-cycle - able to add or reduce production relatively quickly - and in the past, producers have delivered explosive growth when prices allow.

  • Inflation sets fresh 40-year high: February CPI rises 7.9% over last year

    U.S. consumers paid more for a variety of goods and services in February compared to the prior month and year, with prices climbing across the economy amid lingering supply and demand imbalances.

  • Oil Dips as Inflation Adds to Concerns Over Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s tumultuous rally paused after U.S. inflation rose to a fresh 40-year high, sparking worries that surging prices could hasten the onset of demand destruction. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in